Fife Man, 25, charged over weapon possession after police stop car in Kennoway The man was also charged in connection with road traffic offences. By Andrew Robson October 9 2024, 8:14pm Officers stopped the car in Kennoway. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with possession of a weapon after police stopped a car in Fife. Officers pulled the vehicle over on Sandy Brae in Kennoway shortly after 9am on Wednesday. The man was also charged in connection with road traffic offences. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.10am on Wednesday officers stopped a car on Sandy Brae, Kennoway. "A 25-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and possession of an offensive weapon. "He will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal."