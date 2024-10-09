Man, 25, charged over weapon possession after police stop car in Kennoway

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with possession of a weapon after police stopped a car in Fife.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on Sandy Brae in Kennoway shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

The man was also charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Wednesday officers stopped a car on Sandy Brae, Kennoway.

“A 25-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and possession of an offensive weapon.

“He will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”