Film crews spotted shooting scenes for major production in St Andrews

Crews have been spotted in St Andrews filming scenes for a major production.

The filming – understood to be for an upcoming adaption of Jay Parini’s “novelised memoir” Borges and Me – took place in the Fife town this week.

Crews took to Hope Street and West Sands Beach on Tuesday shooting scenes using classic cars and horses.

St Andrews transported back to 1970s as film crews descend

The movie, starring Fionn Whitehead, Luis Gnecco and Alan Cumming, follows Parini’s journey chauffeuring blind Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges through Scotland in 1970.

In the novel, Parini is introduced to Borges as a doctoral student in St Andrews.

Filming for the adaption reportedly started in Scotland last month.

One passer-by said: “It was wonderful to see St Andrews being used as a filming backdrop.

“It is so exciting to see something a little bit different in the town.

“There were lots of old-fashioned cars and everyone was in costume, it is really interesting to watch.”

Crews were also at West Sands Beach shooting scenes with actor Fionn Whitehead.

The scenes appeared to involve horses galloping on the beach, while rocks were also rearranged near the shoreline.

Film crews previously descended on St Andrews to shoot scenes for award-winning drama The Crown.

And earlier this month, crews set up in Arbroath for what was rumoured to be a Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein.