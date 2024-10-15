Film crews spotted shooting scenes for major production in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Film crews spotted shooting scenes for major production in St Andrews

The movie stars Fionn Whitehead, Luis Gnecco and Alan Cumming.

By Ellidh Aitken
Filming with actor Fionn Whitehead on West Sands Beach, St Andrews.
Filming with actor Fionn Whitehead on West Sands Beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Crews have been spotted in St Andrews filming scenes for a major production.

The filming – understood to be for an upcoming adaption of Jay Parini’s “novelised memoir” Borges and Me – took place in the Fife town this week.

Crews took to Hope Street and West Sands Beach on Tuesday shooting scenes using classic cars and horses.

St Andrews transported back to 1970s as film crews descend

The movie, starring Fionn Whitehead, Luis Gnecco and Alan Cumming, follows Parini’s journey chauffeuring blind Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges through Scotland in 1970.

In the novel, Parini is introduced to Borges as a doctoral student in St Andrews.

Hope Street in St Andrews was closed for filming. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crews on Hope Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Filming involved classic cars. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scenes were shot on Hope Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Actors on set. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The film follows the story of a road trip through Scotland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Filming for the adaption reportedly started in Scotland last month.

One passer-by said: “It was wonderful to see St Andrews being used as a filming backdrop.

“It is so exciting to see something a little bit different in the town.

“There were lots of old-fashioned cars and everyone was in costume, it is really interesting to watch.”

Crews were also at West Sands Beach shooting scenes with actor Fionn Whitehead.

The scenes appeared to involve horses galloping on the beach, while rocks were also rearranged near the shoreline.

Actor Fionn Whitehead was spotted on West Sands Beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crews were filming scenes with horses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Film crews on West Sands Beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crews setting up on the beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
It is understood that crews are filming an adaption of Borges and Me. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Setting the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rocks were rearranged at the shoreline. image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Film crews previously descended on St Andrews to shoot scenes for award-winning drama The Crown.

And earlier this month, crews set up in Arbroath for what was rumoured to be a Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein.

