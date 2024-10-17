Fife and Perthshire chippies shortlisted for UK chip shop of the year award

Chip shops in Fife and Perthshire are in the running to win the top prize at the 2025 National Fish and Chip Awards.

Ten of the 40 chippies shortlisted for the takeaway of the year award are in Scotland.

Two of these are in Fife and Perthshire.

Six are in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) contest assesses industry awareness, product knowledge, environmental and sustainability practice, employer responsibilities and customer service.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther and McKays Fish and Chip Shop in Pitlochry are both in with a shot of the title.

Fife and Perthshire chippies shortlisted for prestigious UK award

The Wee Chippy posted on Facebook: “We’re in the running for the UK’s number one chip shop.

“We managed to the top 20 last year.

“However, we’re going to try our best to go all the way this year.

“A huge thank you to all our loyal customers and our extremely hard working staff for helping us to get this far.

“You’re all awesome.”

Andrew Crook, president of the NFFF, said: “Takeaway of the year is the big one, so it goes without saying that the journey it takes contenders on is very intense.

“At each stage learnings and recommendations are provided to encourage the hopefuls to keep pushing forward and that’s why the National Fish and Chip Awards is seen as the competition for chip shop owners that want the additional steer to become better than they were before.

“We’re off to a brilliant start and we’re excited for the next rounds and to honour these deserving people.”