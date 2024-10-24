Man taken to hospital in Dundee after major emergency response on Leven seafront

A man has been taken to hospital in Dundee after a major emergency response on Leven seafront.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 10pm after a man had fallen on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland, HM Coastguard and the Scottish Ambulance Service were all in attendance.

The condition of the man has not been confirmed.

Several fire appliances deployed to Leven incident

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.56pm to attend an incident on Promenade, Leven.

“We dispatched one ambulance and one special operations response team to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.”

A coastguard spokesman said: “We assisted the ambulance with helping a member of the public who had fallen over.”

The fire service says it sent several appliances, including a boat rescue team, to assist with the rescue of the man.

RNLI Kinghorn confirmed it also attended to support the incident and stood by until the casualty was off the shoreline.