Evacuated Glenrothes resident has ‘no idea’ when they will return after flat goes up in flames

An evacuated Glenrothes resident has “no idea” when they will return to their home after a flat in their block caught fire.

Nine fire appliances were deployed to deal with a blaze at a top-floor end-of-block flat in Abbotsford Court on Thursday morning.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out of one of its windows.

Emergency services raced to the incident shortly before 11.30am.

It took firefighters more than two hours to get the blaze under control.

One resident, who lives just three doors from where the fire began, spoke of his horror as the seriousness of the incident became clear.

Resident thought fire warning was ‘Halloween prank’

He told The Courier: “I first thought it was kids playing a Halloween prank but then heard a lot of shouting.

“I went to the landing and immediately saw lots of smoke pouring out of the flat just along from me and from the upper floor windows.

“People were running along the landings trying to get everyone out.”

Within a couple of minutes the area was completely clouded in thick smoke, he recalled.

“Moments later I saw flames shooting out of the top floor window,” he added.

“I didn’t hang round any longer and just ran for it to escape.

“The fire engines started arriving not long after.

“They just kept on coming.

“Police were also trying to make sure that everyone was out of their flats.

“I’ve lived here since 1995 and seen fires before but nothing anything like as scary as today.

“I have no idea if or when I will get back inside – it could be days or even longer.

“We were told that everyone got out alive but who ever lives in the end flat has lost everything.

“That flat is completely gutted.”

Road closed after Glenrothes flat goes up in flames

Police confirmed there were no reported injuries, though the street was closed due to the incident.

Residents in the north Glenrothes area were also told to keep their windows closed and avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the fire service initially said: “The call came in at 11.26am to a flat fire in Glenrothes.

“We currently have four appliances in attendance.

“There are another five appliances making their way to the scene.”

They later added the fire was extinguished at 1.48pm but some appliances remained in attendance into the afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Glenrothes are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues at a fire in a block of flats on Abbotsford Court.

“We were called to the area around 11.45am on Thursday.

“There are no reported injuries.”