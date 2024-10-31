Evacuated Glenrothes resident has ‘no idea’ when they will return after flat goes up in flames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evacuated Glenrothes resident has ‘no idea’ when they will return after flat goes up in flames

"People were running along the landings trying to get everyone out."

By Neil Henderson & Kieran Webster

An evacuated Glenrothes resident has “no idea” when they will return to their home after a flat in their block caught fire.

Nine fire appliances were deployed to deal with a blaze at a top-floor end-of-block flat in Abbotsford Court on Thursday morning.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out of one of its windows.

Emergency services raced to the incident shortly before 11.30am.

It took firefighters more than two hours to get the blaze under control.

One resident, who lives just three doors from where the fire began, spoke of his horror as the seriousness of the incident became clear.

Resident thought fire warning was ‘Halloween prank’

He told The Courier: “I first thought it was kids playing a Halloween prank but then heard a lot of shouting.

“I went to the landing and immediately saw lots of smoke pouring out of the flat just along from me and from the upper floor windows.

“People were running along the landings trying to get everyone out.”

The flat fire on Abbotsford Drive in Glenrothes.
The flat fire on Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Smoke coming out of the window. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Within a couple of minutes the area was completely clouded in thick smoke, he recalled.

“Moments later I saw flames shooting out of the top floor window,” he added.

“I didn’t hang round any longer and just ran for it to escape.

“The fire engines started arriving not long after.

“They just kept on coming.

“Police were also trying to make sure that everyone was out of their flats.

“I’ve lived here since 1995 and seen fires before but nothing anything like as scary as today.

“I have no idea if or when I will get back inside – it could be days or even longer.

“We were told that everyone got out alive but who ever lives in the end flat has lost everything.

“That flat is completely gutted.”

Road closed after Glenrothes flat goes up in flames

Police confirmed there were no reported injuries, though the street was closed due to the incident.

Residents in the north Glenrothes area were also told to keep their windows closed and avoid the area.

Fire crews on the scene.
Nine appliances attended the scene. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the fire service initially said: “The call came in at 11.26am to a flat fire in Glenrothes.

“We currently have four appliances in attendance.

“There are another five appliances making their way to the scene.”

They later added the fire was extinguished at 1.48pm but some appliances remained in attendance into the afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Glenrothes are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues at a fire in a block of flats on Abbotsford Court.

“We were called to the area around 11.45am on Thursday.

“There are no reported injuries.”

