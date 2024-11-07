Concerns growing for Glenrothes man, 26, reported missing

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a Glenrothes man reported missing on Thursday.

Ross Young, 26, was last contacted at around 2pm before being reported missing.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, and has a nose piercing.

Ross has short hair which may be brown or dyed red and was last seen wearing a long dark coat, an orange jumper and black boots.

Police believe Ross is still in the Glenrothes area.

Missing man believed to still be in the Glenrothes area

Inspector Conrad Musgrave said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Ross’ welfare and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1901 of November 7.