Music legend Dolly Parton’s gift for Glenrothes youngsters

The singer is hoping to help improve reading in the Fife town.

By Neil Henderson
Dolly Parton.
Dolly Parton is behind the Imagination Library. Image: Dollywood Foundation

Music legend Dolly Parton is aiming to improve the reading skills of youngsters in Glenrothes in a new literary project launched in the town.

The country singer, famed for global hits including Jolene, Islands in the Stream and 9 to 5, launched her Imagination Library in Tennessee in 1995.

It has since developed into a worldwide free book programme.

The project will now benefit nearly 50 Glenrothes children thanks to the efforts of Colleydean Community Centre and Jenny Gilruth, Glenrothes MSP and Scottish education secretary.

Some of the children with their books form Dolly Parton.
Some of the children with their books from Dolly Parton. Image: Jenny Gilruth

Each month, children up until the age of five who live in the Collydean area will be gifted a book.

Once registered through Collydean Community Centre, each child will automatically receive these books every month until their fifth birthday.

Children were gifted their first book – The Tale of Peter Rabbit – at the launch event at the Collydean Community Centre this week.

‘Excitement’ as Dolly Parton initiative arrives in Glenrothes

The project is backed by former Brand-Rex firm, Leviton, which will meet the cost of delivering the books.

Ms Gilruth said: “As a former teacher, I know firsthand how important literacy skills are for our youngsters to develop communication, creativity and critical thinking, and for helping to improve attainment in school.

“Thanks to the generosity of Leviton, the hard work of Yvonne and the team at the Collydean Community Centre, and with assistance from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, we have been able to deliver this project.”

A selection of the books available for the children.
A selection of the books available for the children. Image: Dollywood Foundation UK

Yvonne Crombie, Collydean Community Centre manager, said: “We are so excited here at the Collydean Community Centre to be part of this ground-breaking initiative.

“It provides parents and children an opportunity to spend some quality time together reading a new book each month.”

Meg Fletcher, regional director at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, said: “We know that so many children in the community will benefit from the books arriving in homes and look forward to hearing from families over the coming months.”

Conversation