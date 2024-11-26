The families relying on The Big House Multibank to make ends meet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

The families relying on The Big House Multibank to make ends meet

Family support and developer worker Megan Harrison gets goods from The Big House Multibank to families who need them.

Megan says the Big House Multibank makes a massive difference to the lives of families she supports. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Megan says the Big House Multibank makes a massive difference to the lives of families she supports. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Dad was down on his hands and knees picking up crumbs behind his toddler.

A vacuum cleaner was among the many, many household essentials lacking in the scatter flat he and his two children had moved into.

Fleeing the other parent, he was glad to be safe in new accommodation in a new town with his young kids.

But they were surviving with the very basics until The Big House Multibank stepped in.

They are among many families in Fife whose lives have been made easier by the anti-poverty and anti-pollution charity.

A vacuum cleaner from the ‘coalition of compassion’

Family support worker Megan Harrison says: “They had mattresses and beds, a cooker, washing machine, basic kitchen equipment.

“But they didn’t have pillows or duvets. They only had two changes of clothing each.

“In a scatter flat there is furniture and white goods but sometimes the little things get missed.

“One day I went to see them and the toddler had just been eating. They [dad] were on their hands and knees picking up all the crumbs because they didn’t have a hoover.

“Toddlers are messy eaters they would have had to do this every meal time!”

The Big House Multibank was set up in 2021 by former prime minister Gordon Brown, The Cottage Family Centre and Amazon.

The ‘coalition of compassion’, as Mr Brown calls it, recycles companies’ surplus products by giving them to people who would struggle to afford them.

Megan regularly loads up her car with goods from the Lochgelly warehouse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Professionals like Megan – also social workers, teachers, health visitors, teachers, GPs – can request goods impoverished families they work with need.

Vacuum cleaners are not often on The Big House’s inventory, but Megan and the dad were delighted when one was conjured up.

Another family Megan supports use The Big House regularly for toiletries, cleaning products and other essentials.

Dad’s life derailed when he was hurt in an accident

The single parent works but is physically and mentally disabled.

Megan says: “They also receive benefits but they find it really hard to make ends meet.

“If I can get them multi-surface cleaner, bleach, soap, shampoo, stuff like that every three or four weeks she doesn’t need to worry about getting these at the shops and can concentrate on buying food.”

The life of a dad spiralled out of control when was seriously injured in an accident.

With no family to help him, he was struggling to look after himself. Unable to cook, he was living on takeaways, and he was unable to take his rubbish downstairs from his flat.

Megan says: “By the time he was well enough to fix it, his house was in a total mess.”

He was embarrassed and worried about asking for help, fearing he might lose his tenancy.

With Cottage Family Centre colleague Gemma Morton in the Big House Multibank warehouse.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

When Fife Council’s housing service did get involved, his kitchen was in such a state it was decided to chuck everything and start again.

That’s where The Big House came in.

Megan says: “I was able to go to the Big House and say ‘I need all the bits and pieces for a kitchen – the cutlery, the plates, the glasses, pots, pans, utensils.

“And they said ‘ok, we can do that.”

The dad is now looking forward to resuming contact with his child at home.

All of the families Megan works with struggle financially. Some have suffered domestic abuse and have had to move home suddenly.

Families choosing between food and shampoo

Others have suffered family breakdowns. Some have mental health issues, others physical or mental disabilities.

They may face choosing between buying food or shampoo. For parents with children who may be bullied at school if they are unclean, this is a particularly harrowing decision.

Megan says: “If you’re a parent wondering what other kids will say about your kids if they can’t wash their hair that’s a really stressful position to be in.”

The help provided, she says, can make a massive difference to the self-esteem of both the parents and children.

“Younger kids probably pick up if mum feels tense or stressed. Or they could be looking around the classroom thinking ‘why do I have a really scabby coat compared to my friends?’

“Older kids may be really aware that they need to make sure they are clean. Kids can be cruel and they don’t want to get bullied.

“How are they supposed to concentrate on school when they have all this stuff going on in the background?”

You can help The Multibank by donating money to help cover its costs and buy additional items for people in need.

More from Fife

Levenmouth alumni Scott Maguire with bike in Buckhaven
Global bike giant boss Scott Maguire and 5 other Levenmouth alumni who have gone…
Megan says the Big House Multibank makes a massive difference to the lives of families she supports. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Jason Manford adds Dundee and Dunfermline dates to UK tour
Martin and Josephine Cousland from Anstruther
Overtaking driver admits causing deaths of 'fun, kind and caring' Fife couple
St Andrews stock image
St Andrews nursery manager warned over 'funny run' jibe about colleague
Range Rover bonnet
Dopey Dundee car thieves left prints and DNA in stolen Range Rovers
A man has been charged in connection with the Kinross dog attacks
Fife Council vows to work with police in probe into childminder 'cruelty' allegations
Megan says the Big House Multibank makes a massive difference to the lives of families she supports. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Care round-up: Perthshire service avoids potential closure and residents left without medication at Fife…
Megan says the Big House Multibank makes a massive difference to the lives of families she supports. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Raith Rovers' Coca-Cola Cup heroes reunite for 30th anniversary celebrations
Megan says the Big House Multibank makes a massive difference to the lives of families she supports. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Christmas-mad Glenrothes couple turn home into Santa's grotto
Megan says the Big House Multibank makes a massive difference to the lives of families she supports. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Best pictures from Cupar Christmas light switch-on

Conversation