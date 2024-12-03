Best pictures as St Andrews University winter graduations get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures as St Andrews University winter graduations get under way

Students from 12 schools have celebrated their achievements.

St Andrews University afternoon graduations Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
St Andrews University afternoon graduations Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Katherine Ferries

St Andrews University’s 2024 winter graduations are under way.

Students from 12 schools graduated over two ceremonies on Tuesday, celebrating with their fellow classmates and families at the Younger Hall.

During the morning ceremony, students from the Schools of Biology, Computer Science, Mathematics and Statistics and Medicine received their awards.

In the afternoon, another eight schools celebrated their graduands, including the Schools of English and International Relations.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the best moments of St Andrews University’s winter graduations 2024.

The parade following the ceremony makes its way along North Street heading for St Salvador’s quadrangle, St Andrews.
A proud procession: Graduates make their way along North Street to St Salvator’s Quadrangle
A day to remember: Afternoon graduates shine at St Andrews
Happy graduate – Alina Ruge
From left to right: Priscilla and her sister, Benedicta Forson
From left to right: Flame Nisio, Maddie Girbea, Elizabeth Good, Charlotte Barry, and Kathryn Vaillancourt in the stunning St Salvator’s Quadrangle, celebrating their graduation day at St Andrews
The moment the hard work pays off—afternoon ceremonies at St Andrew’s
left to right: Julia Chainey and Devon Smith
Step by step, a journey of tradition and triumph
The graduation parade at St Andrews is a cherished tradition steeped in history, showcasing the pride and accomplishment of the university’s graduates
Graduates Jared Wood and Chris Scariano
Graduates left to right Rosaleen Keehan, Selena Martinez, Laura Gibbs, Amanda Perry and Dariimaa Sukhbaatar
Grinning from ear to ear, and why not? It’s their moment to shine!
Left to right Tilicia Isabel Woodville-Price and her proud mum, Esther Lopez
From left to right: Isabella Sansanelli, Caroline Cianciola, Lawson Walters, and Samantha Uiga, proudly celebrating with radiant smiles and beautiful flowers
An afternoon of tradition, celebration, and new beginnings at St Andrews
Graduates Yuhang Wang and Zeren Yang
Graduate Alissa Ostendorf
The best part of graduation: family hugs that make all the hard work worth it
Celebrating this milestone with those who’ve supported every step of the way
Graduates adorned in academic gowns and hoods
Graduates Alina Ruge, Dr Jessica Hope and Nairn Guilbert

