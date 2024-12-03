Fife Best pictures as St Andrews University winter graduations get under way Students from 12 schools have celebrated their achievements. St Andrews University afternoon graduations Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald & Katherine Ferries December 3 2024, 7:43pm December 3 2024, 7:43pm Share Best pictures as St Andrews University winter graduations get under way Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5137075/university-of-st-andrews-winter-graduations-2024-day-1-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment St Andrews University’s 2024 winter graduations are under way. Students from 12 schools graduated over two ceremonies on Tuesday, celebrating with their fellow classmates and families at the Younger Hall. During the morning ceremony, students from the Schools of Biology, Computer Science, Mathematics and Statistics and Medicine received their awards. In the afternoon, another eight schools celebrated their graduands, including the Schools of English and International Relations. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the best moments of St Andrews University’s winter graduations 2024. The parade following the ceremony makes its way along North Street heading for St Salvador’s quadrangle, St Andrews. A proud procession: Graduates make their way along North Street to St Salvator’s Quadrangle A day to remember: Afternoon graduates shine at St Andrews Happy graduate – Alina Ruge From left to right: Priscilla and her sister, Benedicta Forson From left to right: Flame Nisio, Maddie Girbea, Elizabeth Good, Charlotte Barry, and Kathryn Vaillancourt in the stunning St Salvator’s Quadrangle, celebrating their graduation day at St Andrews The moment the hard work pays off—afternoon ceremonies at St Andrew’s left to right: Julia Chainey and Devon Smith Step by step, a journey of tradition and triumph The graduation parade at St Andrews is a cherished tradition steeped in history, showcasing the pride and accomplishment of the university’s graduates Graduates Jared Wood and Chris Scariano Graduates left to right Rosaleen Keehan, Selena Martinez, Laura Gibbs, Amanda Perry and Dariimaa Sukhbaatar Grinning from ear to ear, and why not? It’s their moment to shine! Left to right Tilicia Isabel Woodville-Price and her proud mum, Esther Lopez From left to right: Isabella Sansanelli, Caroline Cianciola, Lawson Walters, and Samantha Uiga, proudly celebrating with radiant smiles and beautiful flowers An afternoon of tradition, celebration, and new beginnings at St Andrews Graduates Yuhang Wang and Zeren Yang Graduate Alissa Ostendorf The best part of graduation: family hugs that make all the hard work worth it Celebrating this milestone with those who’ve supported every step of the way Graduates adorned in academic gowns and hoods Graduates Alina Ruge, Dr Jessica Hope and Nairn Guilbert
Conversation