Leven putting green offers gift to locals with Christmas day opening

Volunteers say Christmas is the ideal time for families to enjoy a round together.

By Claire Warrender
Catherine Mosely, Douglas Couper-Fleming and Rebecca Moncrieff enjoy a round at Leven putting green. Image: Supplied.

Leven putting green is to open on Christmas Day as an extra present to locals who have supported the venture since its launch.

The Promenade attraction has proved popular since reopening in July.

And volunteers say Christmas is the ideal time for families to enjoy a round together.

Volunteers Sara Allkins, Catherine Mosely and Ewan Brown are opening Leven putting green on Christmas Day. Image: Supplied.

Rebecca Moncrieff, of Levenmouth Local Tourism Association, said the activity will also be available on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

“Not everyone celebrates Christmas but everything is always closed on Christmas Day,” she said.

“Then there are people who might just get fed up sitting in the house all day.

“We just thought, why not?”

Leven putting green ‘so well used’

People can go along between 9am and 4am and leave a suggested £2 donation in the bucket to play.

Rebecca added: “The green has been so well used since we opened.

“People are absolutely loving it and there are some who go every week with their kids.”

Levenmouth Local Tourism Association members at Leven putting green
Levenmouth Local Tourism Association members Catherine Mosely, Rebecca Moncrieff, Ewan Brown, Douglas Couper-Fleming, Mary Connor and Sara Allkins, Image: Supplied.

Volunteer Mary Connor said: “People always chat to me when I’m opening up the putting green, saying how great it is to have it back up and running.

“I’ve heard a lot of people reminiscing about enjoying the green in years gone by.

“It’s a great community venue and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Winter opening times

Leven putting green is opened and closed by a team of volunteers, including over Christmas.

And it’s maintained by a professional team from Leven Links Golf Club.

All money raised covers expenses with any remaining going towards community initiatives across Levenmouth.

A programme of events will be launched for next year.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on opening times on the Facebook page.

Catherine Mosely, Douglas Couper-Fleming and Rebecca Moncrieff enjoy a round at Leven putting green. Image: Supplied.
