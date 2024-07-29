Leven putting green to relaunch after community chips in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Leven putting green to relaunch after community chips in

The revamped attraction brings with it a sense of nostalgia for generations of locals.

By Claire Warrender
Five-year-old Michael Morris and Nathan Berry, 10, were the first to try out the new putting green. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.
Five-year-old Michael Morris and Nathan Berry, 10, were the first to try out the new putting green. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Leven’s once-popular putting green is about to reopen to the public.

It’s hoped locals and visitors will get into the swing of the Promenade attraction, when it launches on Saturday.

Launch of Leven putting green. Rebecca Moncrieff and Douglas Couper-Fleming hold a beachball
Rebecca Moncrieff and Douglass Couper-Fleming of Levenmouth Local Tourism Association at the putting green launch, Image: David Wardle.

The move comes decades after the green was last used and follows a community effort to get it up and running.

Levenmouth Local Tourism Association have taken over the lease.

And they’ve had help from nearby Leven Links Golf Club, which restored the green and has pledged to maintain it.

Youngsters Michael Morris, 5, and 10-year-old Nathan Berry were first to try it out at an official unveiling on Monday.

‘We really hope it takes off’

Douglas Couper-Fleming, of LLTA, said the revamp is only the first part of a bigger development at the Prom site.

“It will be open every day from 10am, and we’re asking for a donation of just £2,” he said.

Launch of Leven putting green
Young Michael Morris, Rebecca Moncrieff, Douglas Couper-Fleming, Craig Berry of Leven Links Golf Club, Michael Morris senior and Nathan Berry announce Leven Putting Green is opening for business. Image: David Wardle.

“It’s being run by a group of volunteers and we really hope it takes off.”

For fellow LLTA member Michael Morris, the putting green is reminiscent of Leven’s heyday when Glasgow holidaymakers stayed in the town.

“In the 90s there was a dip and we lost that appeal,” he says.

“But people are slowly coming back and realising Leven is a place with attractions and things to do for kids.”

Community chipped in to Leven putting green project

Leven Links operations and shop manager Chris Galloway said the club was delighted to be involved.

“We have nearly 1,000 members at Leven Links, most of them local and most of them having nostalgic memories of the old putting green,” he said.

The colourful hut supplies the clubs and balls. Image: David Wardle.

“We can now help make new memories for the younger generation of the local community but also help play a part in the rejuvenation of our great wee town.”

Other groups and business have also chipped in.

The Shed at Bayview made benches from pallets, MGM timber donated wood for a fence and Jenna May’s in Leven handed over paint to revamp the hut.

How to get a game of putting

Meanwhile, the general public has so far donated £1,600 to keep the venture going.

Leven tourist officer Matt Pointon praised the community’s efforts.

“It’s an exciting time for Levenmouth, what with the reopening of the rail link after 55 years,” he said.

Visitors can make a donation at the putting green hut and collect putters and balls, which will be available daily.

A roster of volunteers have taken on the remit of opening the green daily, and closing in the evenings.

Keep an eye on the Leven Putting Green Facebook page for timings.

More from Fife

Five-year-old Michael Morris and Nathan Berry, 10, were the first to try out the new putting green. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.
Buckhaven bonfire: Community has two days to raise £8,000 or event will be cancelled
Car fire on Strathallan Close Glenrothes
Car set alight just one street away from three other deliberate fires in Glenrothes
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…
Derek Mooney
Leven man's garden toilet break 'distasteful' but not sexual, court rules
Sharon Robertson
Fife woman stole thousands from dementia-stricken mum in bank transfer scam
Five-year-old Michael Morris and Nathan Berry, 10, were the first to try out the new putting green. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.
John Anderson: Gladiators referee who lived in Fife and Perthshire dies aged 92
Five-year-old Michael Morris and Nathan Berry, 10, were the first to try out the new putting green. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.
Best pictures as 500 dookers take to the sea off Leven beach
Etizolam dealers (L-R) Gareth Inglis, Andrew Caldow and John Healy
Sheriff says street valium becoming 'very problematic' as Fife dealers appear in court
Mark Aitken
Joiner caused 'inexplicable' crash on M90 slip road in Kinross-shire
Andy and Carol Duff of Lower Largo
Couple behind popular Largo cafe and arts venue buy second village church

Conversation