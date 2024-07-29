Leven putting green to relaunch after community chips in

Leven’s once-popular putting green is about to reopen to the public.

It’s hoped locals and visitors will get into the swing of the Promenade attraction, when it launches on Saturday.

The move comes decades after the green was last used and follows a community effort to get it up and running.

Levenmouth Local Tourism Association have taken over the lease.

And they’ve had help from nearby Leven Links Golf Club, which restored the green and has pledged to maintain it.

Youngsters Michael Morris, 5, and 10-year-old Nathan Berry were first to try it out at an official unveiling on Monday.

‘We really hope it takes off’

Douglas Couper-Fleming, of LLTA, said the revamp is only the first part of a bigger development at the Prom site.

“It will be open every day from 10am, and we’re asking for a donation of just £2,” he said.

“It’s being run by a group of volunteers and we really hope it takes off.”

For fellow LLTA member Michael Morris, the putting green is reminiscent of Leven’s heyday when Glasgow holidaymakers stayed in the town.

“In the 90s there was a dip and we lost that appeal,” he says.

“But people are slowly coming back and realising Leven is a place with attractions and things to do for kids.”

Community chipped in to Leven putting green project

Leven Links operations and shop manager Chris Galloway said the club was delighted to be involved.

“We have nearly 1,000 members at Leven Links, most of them local and most of them having nostalgic memories of the old putting green,” he said.

“We can now help make new memories for the younger generation of the local community but also help play a part in the rejuvenation of our great wee town.”

Other groups and business have also chipped in.

The Shed at Bayview made benches from pallets, MGM timber donated wood for a fence and Jenna May’s in Leven handed over paint to revamp the hut.

How to get a game of putting

Meanwhile, the general public has so far donated £1,600 to keep the venture going.

Leven tourist officer Matt Pointon praised the community’s efforts.

“It’s an exciting time for Levenmouth, what with the reopening of the rail link after 55 years,” he said.

Visitors can make a donation at the putting green hut and collect putters and balls, which will be available daily.

A roster of volunteers have taken on the remit of opening the green daily, and closing in the evenings.

Keep an eye on the Leven Putting Green Facebook page for timings.