A9 partially blocked at Gleneagles due to crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

A9 partially blocked at Gleneagles due to crash

The incident happened just before 6am

By Lindsey Hamilton
A9 crash
The A9 is partially blocked at the Gleneagles junction due to a crash. Image: Google Maps

The A9 northbound at Gleneagles is partially blocked due to a crash.

The incident happened just before 6am.

Lane 2 of the A9 is partially blocked, near to its junction with the A823, Gleneagles, due to a road traffic incident.

Traffic Scotland is asking drivers to take care on approach.

No further details are available at this stage.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

 

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Alistair Spittle
Perth construction worker made £3.5k from stolen scrap metal scheme, asking 'how do you…
Auchterarder community bus passengers protest outside St Margaret's Hospital in the town.
Auchterarder bus funding in limbo as Gleneagles holiday park plans refused
Drone footage showing pile of stones beneath hole in arched masonry
First look inside Perth sinkhole as traffic restrictions extend through January
Perthshire rugby club players chasing rugby ball on North Inch, Perth
Perth rugby pitch upgrade could boost North Inch flood resilience
Flixbus will run some services on Christmas Day. Image: Flixbus
Full list of Christmas inter-city bus services across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Kevin Bridges on stage
Kevin Bridges' £20k CHAS gift caps big year for children's hospice charity in Perthshire
The SSPCA facility at Petterden north of Dundee
Scottish SPCA closes Tayside and Fife animal rescue centre over Christmas due to 'lack…
A contraflow system on the A90 between Dundee and Perth has been in place since October 10.
When will A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee end?
5
Kenmore Hotel exterior
Taymouth Castle bosses praised for role in 'ghost town' Kenmore's rebirth
Chelsea O'Rourke
Woman sentenced over drunken brawl at Perth wedding

Conversation