A9 partially blocked at Gleneagles due to crash

The A9 northbound at Gleneagles is partially blocked due to a crash.

The incident happened just before 6am.

Lane 2 of the A9 is partially blocked, near to its junction with the A823, Gleneagles, due to a road traffic incident.

Traffic Scotland is asking drivers to take care on approach.

No further details are available at this stage.

