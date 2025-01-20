Revealed: List of Fife addresses where most council tax is owed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: List of Fife addresses where most council tax is owed

Properties in one postcode area are in more than £5 million debt.

By Andrew Robson
Some addresses in Fife owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Residents in several postcodes in Fife collectively owe millions of pounds in council tax, it has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information request from The Courier has revealed the top 20 postcode areas where residents collectively owe the most council tax to the local authority.

Only the first four digits of each postcode are revealed in the data to protect the identities of individuals.

Fife Council could not provide the individual addresses that owed the most council tax as it exceeded the Freedom of Information cost threshold.

List of top 20 postcodes where most council tax collectively owed

Residents in the KY2 6 postcode area – which covers an area of Kirkcaldy – owe the most council tax collectively at £5,642,854.29. 

The full list of postcode areas that collectively owe the most council tax is as follows:

  • KY2 6 (Kirkcaldy) – £5,642,854.29
  • KY11 4 (Dunfermline) – £5,314,606.21
  • KY11 2 (Rosyth) – £4,407,243.41
  • KY12 9 (Dunfermline) – £3,768,537.24
  • KY8 3 (Methil) –  £3,763,423.54
  • KY1 1 (Kirkcaldy) – £3,719,468.00
  • KY2 5 (Kirkcaldy) – £3,577,857.05
  • KY1 2 (Dysart) – £3,560,553.29
  • KY6 2 (Glenrothes) – £3,327,161.65
  • KY7 6 (Markinch) –  £3,238,113.45
  • KY4 9 (Cowdenbeath) – £3,086,261.02
  • KY12 0 (Dunfermline) – £3,042,195.79
  • KY5 8 (Lochgelly) – £2,979,655.51
  • KY5 9 (Lochgelly) – £2,890,198.62
  • KY12 8 (Dunfermline) – £2,878,476.11
  • KY7 4 (Glenrothes) – £2,821,852.73
  • KY4 0 (Kelty) – £2,640,732.44
  • KY5 0 (Cardenden) – £2,584,708.94
  • KY11 8 (Dunfermline) – £2,541,127.10
  • KY8 5 (Leven/Kennoway) – £2,478,324.62

What happens if you end up in council tax debt?

If anyone ends up in council tax debt, the local authority will issue reminder letters.

If the council tax arrears are not paid after two reminder letters, the council can: 

  • Add 10% to the amount owed
  • Stop you being able to pay council tax in instalments
  • Ask a sheriff officer to take the money owed from a person’s earnings or bank account

Fife Council debt advice

Les Robertson, head of revenues and commercial services at Fife Council, said: “Times are tough, and the cost-of-living crisis continues to have an impact on communities.

“Please reach out to Fife Council if you are having difficulty paying or have fallen behind with your payments.

“We can help with options and payment plans to get you back on track.

“Fife Council has a fair collection policy to provide support for those who need it and to take robust action against those who choose not to pay or engage with us.

“For help and support with council tax call 03451 55 11 55 or visit the money advice website.

“However, paying council tax is not a matter of choice and Fife Council takes action where people do not pay or do not pay on time.”

Conversation