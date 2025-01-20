Revealed: List of Fife addresses where most council tax is owed

Residents in several postcodes in Fife collectively owe millions of pounds in council tax, it has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information request from The Courier has revealed the top 20 postcode areas where residents collectively owe the most council tax to the local authority.

Only the first four digits of each postcode are revealed in the data to protect the identities of individuals.

Fife Council could not provide the individual addresses that owed the most council tax as it exceeded the Freedom of Information cost threshold.

List of top 20 postcodes where most council tax collectively owed

Residents in the KY2 6 postcode area – which covers an area of Kirkcaldy – owe the most council tax collectively at £5,642,854.29.

The full list of postcode areas that collectively owe the most council tax is as follows:

KY2 6 (Kirkcaldy) – £5,642,854.29

KY11 4 (Dunfermline) – £5,314,606.21

KY11 2 (Rosyth) – £4,407,243.41

KY12 9 (Dunfermline) – £3,768,537.24

KY8 3 (Methil) – £3,763,423.54

KY1 1 (Kirkcaldy) – £3,719,468.00

KY2 5 (Kirkcaldy) – £3,577,857.05

KY1 2 (Dysart) – £3,560,553.29

KY6 2 (Glenrothes) – £3,327,161.65

KY7 6 (Markinch) – £3,238,113.45

KY4 9 (Cowdenbeath) – £3,086,261.02

KY12 0 (Dunfermline) – £3,042,195.79

KY5 8 (Lochgelly) – £2,979,655.51

KY5 9 (Lochgelly) – £2,890,198.62

KY12 8 (Dunfermline) – £2,878,476.11

KY7 4 (Glenrothes) – £2,821,852.73

KY4 0 (Kelty) – £2,640,732.44

KY5 0 (Cardenden) – £2,584,708.94

KY11 8 (Dunfermline) – £2,541,127.10

KY8 5 (Leven/Kennoway) – £2,478,324.62

What happens if you end up in council tax debt?

If anyone ends up in council tax debt, the local authority will issue reminder letters.

If the council tax arrears are not paid after two reminder letters, the council can:

Add 10% to the amount owed

Stop you being able to pay council tax in instalments

Ask a sheriff officer to take the money owed from a person’s earnings or bank account

Fife Council debt advice

Les Robertson, head of revenues and commercial services at Fife Council, said: “Times are tough, and the cost-of-living crisis continues to have an impact on communities.

“Please reach out to Fife Council if you are having difficulty paying or have fallen behind with your payments.

“We can help with options and payment plans to get you back on track.

“Fife Council has a fair collection policy to provide support for those who need it and to take robust action against those who choose not to pay or engage with us.

“For help and support with council tax call 03451 55 11 55 or visit the money advice website.

“However, paying council tax is not a matter of choice and Fife Council takes action where people do not pay or do not pay on time.”

