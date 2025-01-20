Revealed: List of Stirling addresses where most council tax is owed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: List of Stirling addresses where most council tax is owed

One property Callander has nearly £40,000 of debt.

By Andrew Robson
Some addresses in Stirling owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Several addresses in Stirling owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax, it has been revealed.

The tenants of one property in Callander have racked up council tax debts of nearly £40,000 alone.

A Freedom of Information request from The Courier has also revealed the top 20 postcode areas where residents collectively owe the most council tax to the local authority.

Only the five digits of each postcode are revealed in the data to protect the identities of individuals.

Five individual Stirling addresses in most council tax debt

The highest amount owned by tenants of a single property in Stirlingshire is £39,615.

The property is in the FK17 8A postcode area, which is in Callander. 

The top five amounts owed by individual addresses in Stirlingshire are:

  • FK17 8A (Callander) – £39,615.00
  • FK7 9L (Cambusbarron) – £25,800.71
  • FK8 1J (city centre/Raploch) – £25,294.97
  • FK7 8L (Bannockburn) – £24,208.12
  • G63 0R (Balfron) – £23,127.70

List of top 20 postcodes where most council tax collectively owed

Meanwhile, residents in the FK7 7L postcode area – which covers the Kersemill and Springkerse Industrial Estate areas – owe the most council tax collectively at £269,887.27. 

The full list of postcode areas that collectively owe the most council tax is as follows:

  • FK7 7L (Kersemill) – £269,887.27
  • FK8 1J (city centre/Raploch) – £162,019.29
  • FK9 5E (Causwayhead) – £109,007.35
  • FK8 1J (city centre/Raploch) – £103,887.16
  • FK8 1R (Raploch) – £94,097.89
  • FK9 5G (Cornton) – £93,554.99
  • FK7 7A (Cowie) – £90,117.05
  • FK8 1Q (Raploch) – £87,556.01
  • FK7 9E (St Ninians) – £84,835.52
  • FK8 1P (city centre) – £81,915.62
  • FK7 9D (St Ninians) – £81,682.27
  • FK8 1R (Raploch) – £81,244.08
  • FK9 5D (Cornton) – £81,225.02
  • FK9 5D (Cornton) – £79,112.15
  • FK8 1P (city centre) – £78,360.55
  • FK7 9R (Cambusbarron) – £77,402.85
  • FK8 3S (Aberfoyle) – £77,219.77
  • FK8 1P (city centre) – £74,200.08
  • FK7 7A (Cowie) – £71,618.54
  • FK8 1B (city centre) – £71,192.15

What happens if you end up in council tax debt?

If anyone ends up in council tax debt, the local authority will send a reminder letter.

If the council tax arrears are not paid after two reminder letters, the council can:

  • Add 10% to the amount owed
  • Stop you being able to pay council tax in instalments
  • Ask a sheriff officer to take the money owed from a person’s earnings or bank account

Stirling Council ‘understands financial pressures’ people are facing

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We are consistently ranked among the top local authorities in Scotland for council tax collection, with rates of 97.5 per cent and above.

“However, we understand that many people face financial pressures and that coping with debt can be extremely worrying and stressful.

“It is important that anyone struggling with their council tax makes contact as early as possible and stays in touch if they are unable to make payment.

“Anyone experiencing difficulties paying their council tax can call and speak to a specialist advisor on 01786 233210 and, if appropriate, can be signposted to the Council’s money, debt and benefits team.”

A further range of advice and services is also available online.

Data for other areas:

Conversation