Work to finally restart on 200 new Fife Council houses after collapse of developer

Building work is finally set to restart on more than 200 Fife Council houses over a year after the projects were halted.

First Endeavour LLP had its contract for developments at four separate ites ripped up early last year after no work had been carried out since December 2023.

The company – which had “mistakenly” told its workers they were sacked just days before Christmas 2023 – later entered liquidation.

Contractors appointed to resume work on four Fife Council housing projects

Fife Council has now appointed contractors to complete the half-finished projects at Lochgelly Road in Lumphinnans, Bellyeoman in Dunfermline and New Flockhouse in Lochore “as soon as possible”.

The authority’s own building services division has stepped in at the fourth location, Fair Isle in Kirkcaldy

Councillor Gary Holt, convener of the people and communities scrutiny committee, said: “The council’s building services are ready to make progress at the Fair Isle site in Kirkcaldy so it’s good to know that the other three affected sites will be back up and running soon.”

The local authority insists “lessons have been learned” from the previous issues involving First Endeavour with steps put in place to reduce the risk of a similar scenario in the future.

Mr Holt added: “Providing more affordable housing in Fife is a key priority for the council so this progress is very welcome news.”

The contractors for the three sites will be confirmed to councillors next month.