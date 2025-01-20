Perth Chinese New Year parade to feature live snakes in ‘big, bold and colourful’ celebration

Perth’s Chinese New Year parade returns for a “big, bold and colourful” celebration this weekend.

The city will host the annual event on Saturday for locals to bring in the Year of the Snake.

Live music, Chinese dancers and festive crafts will entertain the crowds.

The celebrations kick off at 12.30pm with free activities at the Civic Hall on the High Street.

The cultural experiences include lantern making, a kung fu demonstration, snake crafts and face painting.

A parade will sweep through the city centre at 3pm, starting on the corner of High Street and St John’s Street.

The celebration will continue along King Edward Street, where the parade will call at Perth Museum before returning.

Live snakes will feature at the event thanks to Auchingarrach Wildlife Centre.

Revellers will have the opportunity to see the slithering creatures up close.

Chinese New Year: ‘Highlight of the year in Perth’

Provost of Perth and Kinross Xander McDade said: “The Chinese New Year celebrations are always a highlight of the year in Perth.

“This year’s event promises to be even more special with the inclusion of live snakes and a variety of family-friendly activities.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to join in the fun.”

Andy Chan, chairperson of the Perth Chinese Association, said: “According to the Chinese horoscope 2025, the year of the Wood Snake will be a time of tremendous opportunity, renewal and potential.

“Using the snake’s wisdom and intuition, coupled with the inspirational and flexible nature of the wood element, we can anticipate a year full of both challenges and opportunities.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Chinese New Year.”

No roads will be affected by the celebrations on Saturday.

It follows last year’s event as Perth residents brought in the Year of the Dragon.