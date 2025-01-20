Perth Chinese New Year parade to feature live snakes in ‘big, bold and colourful’ celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Chinese New Year parade to feature live snakes in ‘big, bold and colourful’ celebration

Locals will welcome in the Year of the Snake on Saturday.

By Lucy Scarlett
A dragon in the parade.
A magnificent dragon will be making its return this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perth’s Chinese New Year parade returns for a “big, bold and colourful” celebration this weekend.

The city will host the annual event on Saturday for locals to bring in the Year of the Snake.

Live music, Chinese dancers and festive crafts will entertain the crowds.

The celebrations kick off at 12.30pm with free activities at the Civic Hall on the High Street.

The cultural experiences include lantern making, a kung fu demonstration, snake crafts and face painting.

Selfie with the dragon.
Last year’s parade was well attended. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A parade will sweep through the city centre at 3pm, starting on the corner of High Street and St John’s Street.

The celebration will continue along King Edward Street, where the parade will call at Perth Museum before returning.

Live snakes will feature at the event thanks to Auchingarrach Wildlife Centre.

Revellers will have the opportunity to see the slithering creatures up close.

Chinese New Year: ‘Highlight of the year in Perth’

Provost of Perth and Kinross Xander McDade said: “The Chinese New Year celebrations are always a highlight of the year in Perth.

“This year’s event promises to be even more special with the inclusion of live snakes and a variety of family-friendly activities.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to join in the fun.”

A woman plays an instrument.
Chinese traditions are celebrated at the parade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A girl with the dragon.
The celebrations are free to the public. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Andy Chan, chairperson of the Perth Chinese Association, said: “According to the Chinese horoscope 2025, the year of the Wood Snake will be a time of tremendous opportunity, renewal and potential.

“Using the snake’s wisdom and intuition, coupled with the inspirational and flexible nature of the wood element, we can anticipate a year full of both challenges and opportunities.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Chinese New Year.”

No roads will be affected by the celebrations on Saturday.

It follows last year’s event as Perth residents brought in the Year of the Dragon.

