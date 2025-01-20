Ruari Paton joins Dundee United on loan – and derby debut looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruari Paton joins Dundee United on loan – and derby debut looms

Paton will bring energy, mobility and an eye for goal to the Tangerines' pool of forwards.

By Alan Temple
Ruari Paton is Dundee United's first signing of the January transfer window
Ruari Paton is United's first signing of the January transfer window. Image: Dundee United FC.

Dundee United have completed the loan signing of Port Vale attacker Ruari Paton.

The 24-year-old has endured a frustrating debut campaign at Vale Park, scoring just three times in 24 appearances. However, 11 of those outings have been from the bench.

And United boss Jim Goodwin has lauded Paton’s ability to “change games at the drop of a hat”. The clinical Irishman adds to an attacking pool that already includes Sam Dalby, Louis Moult and Jort van der Sande.

Ruari Paton, who will wear No.21, takes in his new surroundings at Tannadice.
Paton, who will wear No.21, takes in his new surroundings at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC

Goodwin told United’s official website: “(Paton) is an incredibly intelligent forward, who has a phenomenal ability to arrive into the box at exactly the right time and finish clinically.

“Able to spin into the channels or hold the ball up with his back to goal and bring his teammates into play, Ruari can serve a multitude of purposes at the top end of the pitch, and is capable of changing games at the drop of a hat.

“He’s exactly the type of player and person we look to strengthen our group with.”

Paton: United are successful and ambitious

Paton enjoyed a dazzling campaign with Queen’s Park in the Championship last term, finding the net 22 times in all competitions.

The former Hibs academy kid also scored 35 times in two seasons with Queen of the South after turning out for Stranraer, East Kilbride and Gala Fairydean Rovers.  

Ruari Paton at Dundee United's Tannadice home
Paton is expected to be in the United match-day squad to face Dundee on Monday evening. Image: Dundee United FC

“Having the opportunity to come to a place like this at a time when we are flying high in the Premiership made it a no-brainer,” said Paton.

“As a player, you want to come into a side that’s successful and ambitious, and that’s exactly where Dundee United are.

“I want to add to that by making a good team better. I think I can bring other people into the game as well as scoring goals.”

With Scottish FA registration open throughout Monday, Paton is expected to be eligible to make his United debut in the mouth-watering Scottish Cup fourth round clash with Dundee. 

Meanwhile, barring any unforeseen hitches, Lewis Fiorini will become the Tangerines’ second arrival of the January transfer window in the next 48 hours.  

