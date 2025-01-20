Ruari Paton joins Dundee United on loan – and derby debut looms

Dundee United have completed the loan signing of Port Vale attacker Ruari Paton.

The 24-year-old has endured a frustrating debut campaign at Vale Park, scoring just three times in 24 appearances. However, 11 of those outings have been from the bench.

And United boss Jim Goodwin has lauded Paton’s ability to “change games at the drop of a hat”. The clinical Irishman adds to an attacking pool that already includes Sam Dalby, Louis Moult and Jort van der Sande.

Goodwin told United’s official website: “(Paton) is an incredibly intelligent forward, who has a phenomenal ability to arrive into the box at exactly the right time and finish clinically.

“Able to spin into the channels or hold the ball up with his back to goal and bring his teammates into play, Ruari can serve a multitude of purposes at the top end of the pitch, and is capable of changing games at the drop of a hat.

“He’s exactly the type of player and person we look to strengthen our group with.”

Paton: United are successful and ambitious

Paton enjoyed a dazzling campaign with Queen’s Park in the Championship last term, finding the net 22 times in all competitions.

The former Hibs academy kid also scored 35 times in two seasons with Queen of the South after turning out for Stranraer, East Kilbride and Gala Fairydean Rovers.

“Having the opportunity to come to a place like this at a time when we are flying high in the Premiership made it a no-brainer,” said Paton.

“As a player, you want to come into a side that’s successful and ambitious, and that’s exactly where Dundee United are.

“I want to add to that by making a good team better. I think I can bring other people into the game as well as scoring goals.”

With Scottish FA registration open throughout Monday, Paton is expected to be eligible to make his United debut in the mouth-watering Scottish Cup fourth round clash with Dundee.

Meanwhile, barring any unforeseen hitches, Lewis Fiorini will become the Tangerines’ second arrival of the January transfer window in the next 48 hours.