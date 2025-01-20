EIGHT youths charged after 22-mile ‘stolen’ car chase across Fife and Perthshire

Eight youths have been charged after an alleged stolen car chase lasting more than 20 miles across Fife and Perthshire.

Police were alerted to a car being stolen in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday.

After the vehicle was later spotted in Kelty, officers were involved in a pursuit that ended in Abernethy in Perthshire – 22 miles away.

Officers deployed dogs at the scene and the eight teenagers were tracked down and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.05am on Saturday, we received a report of a car stolen in Cowdenbeath.

“Around 3.15am, officers saw the car in Kelty and it failed to stop for officers when signalled.

“A vehicle pursuit took place and the car stopped on Brandywell Road, Abernethy.

“The eight occupants, aged between 14-18, were uninjured.

“Two 15-year-old male youths were charged in connection with theft and road traffic offences.

“The other six occupants were charged in connection with the theft.

“A report will be sent to the relevant authorities.”