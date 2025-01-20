Man taken to hospital and woman reported after Dunfermline Tesco crash

A man was taken to hospital and a woman has been reported after a crash at a Dunfermline Tesco supermarket.

Emergency services were called to the superstore on Winterthur Lane just before 11.30am on Sunday after reports of a car crashing into bollards.

Police have now confirmed two cars and a pedestrian were involved in the incident.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Sunday, we were made aware of a crash involving two cars and a pedestrian in the Winterthur Lane area.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“A woman was reported in connection with a road traffic offence.”