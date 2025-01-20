Fife Man taken to hospital and woman reported after Dunfermline Tesco crash Emergency services were called to the superstore on Winterthur Lane on Sunday morning. By Ben MacDonald January 20 2025, 12:33pm January 20 2025, 12:33pm Share Man taken to hospital and woman reported after Dunfermline Tesco crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5165048/man-hospital-woman-reported-dunfermline-tesco-crash/ Copy Link 4 comment The damaged car outside the Dunfermline Tesco shop. Image: Sean Hall A man was taken to hospital and a woman has been reported after a crash at a Dunfermline Tesco supermarket. Emergency services were called to the superstore on Winterthur Lane just before 11.30am on Sunday after reports of a car crashing into bollards. Police have now confirmed two cars and a pedestrian were involved in the incident. The extent of the man’s injuries is not known. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Sunday, we were made aware of a crash involving two cars and a pedestrian in the Winterthur Lane area. “Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital as a precaution. “A woman was reported in connection with a road traffic offence.”
