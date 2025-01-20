Stirling apartment inside stunning baronial mansion for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling apartment inside stunning baronial mansion for sale

Brentham Park House dates from the 1870s.

By Ellidh Aitken
The apartment is within Brentham Park House. Image: Halliday Homes
The apartment is within Brentham Park House. Image: Halliday Homes

An apartment within a stunning baronial mansion in Stirling is for sale.

Category B-listed Brentham Park House was built in the 1870s.

Agent Halliday Homes says the three-bedroom flat’s “modern features subtly blend with the period character to form a charming home”.

The mansion’s communal entrance hall boasts one of only two cupolas – rounded dome ceilings – in Scotland.

Brentham Park House. Image: Halliday Homes
The cupola is one of just two in Scotland. Image: Halliday Homes

The apartment includes a hallway, lounge, dining kitchen, three large double bedrooms, a WC and a family bathroom.

It also benefits from traditional features such as high ceilings, deep skirting, ornate cornicing, stone fireplaces, sash and case windows with shutters and original doors.

The entrance hall has carpeted flooring and a ceiling with a glass pane showcasing the cupola.

Meanwhile, a large walk-in bay window in the lounge provides views of the Ochil Hills.

The room also has a stylish marble, open fire with a slate hearth, carpeted flooring and half-wood panelled walls.

The entrance stairwell. Image: Halliday Homes
The main hallway. Image: Halliday Homes
The lounge. Image: Halliday Homes
The lounge has an open fireplace. Image: Halliday Homes
Another view of the lounge. Image: Halliday Homes
There is a large bay window. Image: Halliday Homes
The fireplace. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen has space for dining. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen is fully fitted. Image: Halliday Homes

An added feature is the turret which is currently used as a bar.

The kitchen has a large range of wall and base units and space for dining.

Two of the bedrooms have open fires while the third benefits from views of the Ochil Hills.

There is also a WC and an additional modern family bathroom.

Outdoors, the property has communal and private garden grounds, a greenhouse, a private patio, and a coal shed.

The first bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
Two of the bedrooms have open fires. Image: Halliday Homes
Another bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The view from one of the bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
There are three double bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
The family bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The bathroom is modern. Image: Halliday Homes
The bathtub. Image: Halliday Homes
Another view of the bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The WC. Image: Halliday Homes
There are communal and private gardens. Image: Halliday Homes
There is a greenhouse. Image: Halliday Homes
More of the outdoor area. Image: Halliday Homes

The Brentham Crescent apartment is on the market for offers over £350,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a “unique” home at Glenvarloch in Strathyre featuring beautiful vaulted oak beams has gone up for sale.

And further afield in Fife, a 200-year-old pub that featured in a Robert Louis Stevenson novel has hit the market.

