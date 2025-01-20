Stirling apartment inside stunning baronial mansion for sale

An apartment within a stunning baronial mansion in Stirling is for sale.

Category B-listed Brentham Park House was built in the 1870s.

Agent Halliday Homes says the three-bedroom flat’s “modern features subtly blend with the period character to form a charming home”.

The mansion’s communal entrance hall boasts one of only two cupolas – rounded dome ceilings – in Scotland.

The apartment includes a hallway, lounge, dining kitchen, three large double bedrooms, a WC and a family bathroom.

It also benefits from traditional features such as high ceilings, deep skirting, ornate cornicing, stone fireplaces, sash and case windows with shutters and original doors.

The entrance hall has carpeted flooring and a ceiling with a glass pane showcasing the cupola.

Meanwhile, a large walk-in bay window in the lounge provides views of the Ochil Hills.

The room also has a stylish marble, open fire with a slate hearth, carpeted flooring and half-wood panelled walls.

An added feature is the turret which is currently used as a bar.

The kitchen has a large range of wall and base units and space for dining.

Two of the bedrooms have open fires while the third benefits from views of the Ochil Hills.

There is also a WC and an additional modern family bathroom.

Outdoors, the property has communal and private garden grounds, a greenhouse, a private patio, and a coal shed.

The Brentham Crescent apartment is on the market for offers over £350,000.

