News Fife

Rallying call to save historic Burntisland church for the community

The church, known as the birthplace of the King James version of the Bible, is being put up for sale.

By Claire Warrender
Burntisland Parish Church
Image: Supplied

A historic Fife church known as the birthplace of the King James Bible is at risk of closure.

Burntisland Parish Church is thought to be the first built in Scotland after the reformation still in continuous use.

However, the Church of Scotland has earmarked it for sale by the end of 2027.

Now, in a bid to prevent it being sold privately or left to rot, Burntisland Community Council has issued a rallying call to locals.

Ideas are being sought over how the church can be taken into community ownership.

And a public meeting has been organised to discuss ideas for funding and long-term income.

Community council secretary Anne Smith said: “This church has served its community well.

“Now it needs the community to save it for future generations.”

What is special about Burntisland Parish Church?

Burntisland Parish Church is unusual as it is square with the communion table in the centre.

It includes early 17th century panel paintings, original box pews and a sailor’s loft with an outside stair, allowing sailors to catch the tide without disturbing the service.

Burntisland Parish Church
Image: DC Thomson

It was here that King James VI agreed the new translation of the Bible, known the world over as the King James version.

And the history does not end there.

The Burntisland church is also closely associated with the formation of the Secession Church, the forerunner of the United Free Church of Scotland.

It was created in the early 18th century by then minister James Thomson who was forced out due to his radical ideas.

What is the current situation?

The East Leven Street building is still used, despite falling membership.

However, the Burntisland church united with Kinghorn Parish Church a year ago and they share a minister.

It also plays an important civic role, including as the venue for the crowning of the summer king and queen.

Burntisland summer king and queen are crowned at the parish church
Summer king and queen Ella Forrest and Spencer Davies lead the Burntisland parade in 2019.

It is one of a number of churches being sold by the Church of Scotland.

And a small working group has already been set up to seek a future for the building.

Their first choice is for ownership to transfer to Historic Environment Scotland.

This would secure its long-term maintenance and it could still be used for special services.

However, given the number of churches about to go on the market, community ownership seems more likely.

Details of community meeting

An initial meeting has been arranged for Sunday February 23 at 12.30pm.

It will take place at Burntisland Parish Church immediately after the morning service.

Anyone interested in the building’s future is welcome to attend.

Conversation