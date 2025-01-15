Yob revved off-road bike in circles around St Andrews schoolkids and teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yob revved off-road bike in circles around St Andrews schoolkids and teacher

Police are hunting the biker who has been acting "illegally and dangerously" across the Fife town.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Roundhill Road, St Andrews
Roundhill Road in St Andrews. Image: Google Maps

Police are hunting a “reckless” yob who revved his off-road bike around schoolkids and a teacher in St Andrews.

The incident last Tuesday on Roundhill Road – which runs near Greyfriars RC Primary School – caused the children and teacher “great anxiety and concern”, according to police.

The same person is said to have been driving unlawfully and dangerously in other areas of St Andrews – including on East Sands beach and doing wheelies in the town centre.

Police say they received several calls about the biker’s behaviour between noon on January 7 and 2.50pm on January 8 from areas including Kinnesburn/Pipeland Road, Bell Street and Pilmour Links.

Description of ‘reckless’ St Andrews biker

The same person then mounted the pavement before revving and circling kids and the teacher on Roundhill Road.

The rider of the bike is described as white and was wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket with a grey hooded top underneath, black trousers and black trainers.

The bike has a white body, a black seat and silver wheels.

PC Lewis Ballantyne of the St Andrews community team said: “This person has been causing a nuisance in the town.

“Their actions are not only illegal, but they are also dangerous and have been causing distress to residents.

Image show East Sands Beach, St Andrews at low tide. In the foreground is sand and the sea and pier are in the background.
East Sands beach, St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson

“We also know that they have been driving this motorcycle on East Sands beach and doing ‘wheelies’ in the town centre.

“Unfortunately, at this time they have not been identified, however, inquiries and a review of local CCTV are ongoing to confirm their identity.

“We would ask people who know anything regarding the above circumstances, to contact police.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number PS-20250108-1784 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

