Yob revved off-road bike in circles around St Andrews schoolkids and teacher

Police are hunting a “reckless” yob who revved his off-road bike around schoolkids and a teacher in St Andrews.

The incident last Tuesday on Roundhill Road – which runs near Greyfriars RC Primary School – caused the children and teacher “great anxiety and concern”, according to police.

The same person is said to have been driving unlawfully and dangerously in other areas of St Andrews – including on East Sands beach and doing wheelies in the town centre.

Police say they received several calls about the biker’s behaviour between noon on January 7 and 2.50pm on January 8 from areas including Kinnesburn/Pipeland Road, Bell Street and Pilmour Links.

Description of ‘reckless’ St Andrews biker

The same person then mounted the pavement before revving and circling kids and the teacher on Roundhill Road.

The rider of the bike is described as white and was wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket with a grey hooded top underneath, black trousers and black trainers.

The bike has a white body, a black seat and silver wheels.

PC Lewis Ballantyne of the St Andrews community team said: “This person has been causing a nuisance in the town.

“Their actions are not only illegal, but they are also dangerous and have been causing distress to residents.

“We also know that they have been driving this motorcycle on East Sands beach and doing ‘wheelies’ in the town centre.

“Unfortunately, at this time they have not been identified, however, inquiries and a review of local CCTV are ongoing to confirm their identity.

“We would ask people who know anything regarding the above circumstances, to contact police.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number PS-20250108-1784 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.