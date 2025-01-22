Anger as St Andrews Old Course Hotel ends spa memberships for non-residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Anger as St Andrews Old Course Hotel ends spa memberships for non-residents

The five-star hotel announced the decision to members at the end of 2024.

By Claire Warrender
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. has cancelled its spa membership programme
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has cancelled its spa membership programme. Image: Supplied

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has been accused of a lack of customer care after ending spa memberships for non-guests.

The five-star venue has written to users, announcing it is discontinuing its membership programme.

This allows people to use the spa’s facilities, even if they are not hotel guests.

A photo of the hydrotherapy suite at Kohler Waters Spa The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.
A photo of the hydrotherapy suite at Kohler Waters Spa The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews. Image: Andy Hiseman

Members have been offered the option of a refund or a move to a fitness-only membership from March 31.

The hotel says the decision was made to better balance the needs of guests with those of the wider community.

However, one St Andrews resident is unhappy with how the situation has been handled.

They say the news follows months of disruption due to spa refurbishment, after which fees doubled.

“We went through all that upheaval and now we’re told we won’t be able to enjoy the benefits,” they said.

“There has been no thought for customer care at all.”

Spa membership ‘good for mental health’

Membership entitles users to complimentary treatments, discounts on products and guest passes for friends.

And the member said it helped restore their mental health after a period of stress.

“It’s ironic they host 500 people at a wellbeing conference then take this away from me,” they said.

Fitness centre access at the Old Course Hotel is not affected by the spa decision
Fitness centre access is still being offered to non-residents of the Old Course Hotel, despite the spa decision. Image: Supplied.

“Surely using the spa at quiet times isn’t going to disrupt guests.”

The spa includes two pools, a sauna, steam room, a cold plunge pool and treatment rooms.

And the Old Course Hotel offered a range of membership options, including off-peak for evening use.

The price depends on the package but is thought to have been around £170 per month.

Wellness events will continue at Old Course Hotel

Old Course Hotel general manager Phyllis Wilkie said the decision had been difficult.

“Our leisure team has personally reached out to each member individually to explore their options,” she said.

“While spa memberships will no longer be offered, we’re pleased to provide flexible access to our newly refurbished Kohler Waters Fitness Centre.

“This includes a swimming pool, infrared sauna, hot tub, gym, fitness classes and social events.”

Ms Wilkie said supporting wellbeing is extremely important to the hotel.

And she cited partnerships with local charities, including St Andrews Men’s Shed.

A programme of wellness-focused events will also continue, including for non-hotel residents, she said.

“We look forward to this next chapter and thank our guests and members for their support and understanding during this time of transition.”

More from Fife

Douglas Whyte
Fife man lost half litre of blood after stabbing over game of chess
Several lamp-posts light up the Saltire Centre car park in Glenrothes
Glenrothes car park operator issues map of 70 'easily visible' signs to defend fines
Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain in House of Commons chamber
Fife MP hopes lottery law change will hand hundreds of millions to charity
Peter Batten
Sinister Fife sex offender turned up at MSP's office with burning paint tray
The Walmer Drive building in Dunfermline is also known as Comley Bank.
Plans for 37 flats on site of fire-ravaged Dunfermline city centre council offices
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has cancelled its spa membership programme. Image: Supplied
NHS Fife nurse's lawyers argue trans doctor should be called a man at employment…
The Saltire Centre unit in Glenrothes formerly occupied by Xtreme Trampoline Park
Glenrothes Poundstretcher move into former trampoline park blocked for second time
2
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
'Danger to life' warning as Storm Eowyn to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with…
3
Gordon Gibson
Fife serial offender jailed for wheelie crash that left him fighting for life
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has cancelled its spa membership programme. Image: Supplied
Dunshalt mourns sad loss of the community shop that got locals through lockdown

Conversation