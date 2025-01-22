Anger as St Andrews Old Course Hotel ends spa memberships for non-residents

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has been accused of a lack of customer care after ending spa memberships for non-guests.

The five-star venue has written to users, announcing it is discontinuing its membership programme.

This allows people to use the spa’s facilities, even if they are not hotel guests.

Members have been offered the option of a refund or a move to a fitness-only membership from March 31.

The hotel says the decision was made to better balance the needs of guests with those of the wider community.

However, one St Andrews resident is unhappy with how the situation has been handled.

They say the news follows months of disruption due to spa refurbishment, after which fees doubled.

“We went through all that upheaval and now we’re told we won’t be able to enjoy the benefits,” they said.

“There has been no thought for customer care at all.”

Spa membership ‘good for mental health’

Membership entitles users to complimentary treatments, discounts on products and guest passes for friends.

And the member said it helped restore their mental health after a period of stress.

“It’s ironic they host 500 people at a wellbeing conference then take this away from me,” they said.

“Surely using the spa at quiet times isn’t going to disrupt guests.”

The spa includes two pools, a sauna, steam room, a cold plunge pool and treatment rooms.

And the Old Course Hotel offered a range of membership options, including off-peak for evening use.

The price depends on the package but is thought to have been around £170 per month.

Wellness events will continue at Old Course Hotel

Old Course Hotel general manager Phyllis Wilkie said the decision had been difficult.

“Our leisure team has personally reached out to each member individually to explore their options,” she said.

“While spa memberships will no longer be offered, we’re pleased to provide flexible access to our newly refurbished Kohler Waters Fitness Centre.

“This includes a swimming pool, infrared sauna, hot tub, gym, fitness classes and social events.”

Ms Wilkie said supporting wellbeing is extremely important to the hotel.

And she cited partnerships with local charities, including St Andrews Men’s Shed.

A programme of wellness-focused events will also continue, including for non-hotel residents, she said.

“We look forward to this next chapter and thank our guests and members for their support and understanding during this time of transition.”