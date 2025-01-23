Dad of tragic Kirkcaldy teenager urges men to talk ahead of event to discuss male suicide

The father of a Fife teenager who took his own life is urging men to open up ahead of an event to discuss male suicide.

David Lyon’s 19-year-old son Jamie died in Kirkcaldy in September, prompting an outpouring of grief across the town.

The tragedy was all the more shocking as Jamie was the life and soul of every party and no one knew he was struggling.

Devastated David says there is an urgent need to raise awareness of available support services.

“Jamie often gave the impression nothing fazed him because he was a man, because he was strong, but obviously it did,” he said.

“I think that is often part of the problem for men.

“We are a lot deeper than we often let on.”

‘Suicide has a devastating impact’

David spoke about Jamie’s suicide as Dundee University prepares to open the doors of its Kirkcaldy campus.

It is bringing together agencies that work with men, their families and friends to provide advice and raise awareness.

David added: “We need to encourage more men to open up. Just talk.

“Talk to a family member, a friend, your manager at work, or lecturer.

“Tell them how you are feeling.

“I am a grieving dad. We need more focus on suicide and funding for services to support people affected by it.

“People are taking their lives at a young age and this is having a devastating impact on families and communities.”

Kirkcaldy community gave support after Jamie Lyon’s death

David has also thanked the Kirkcaldy community for their love and support following Jamie’s death.

“The messages and flowers, cards and donations have shown how many lives Jamie touched and that has been a great comfort,” he said.

Now the community has the chance to gather at next week’s event.

“We Need to Talk About Male Suicide” is being organised by mental health academics at the university’s Forth Avenue base.

Lecturer Paul Smith says showcasing local support services could prevent further tragedies.

How to attend event to discuss male suicide

He said: “Sadly, male suicide is something that has deeply affected both the university and the community in recent times.”

The idea is to create a safe space for an open conversation and a chance to learn.

Paul added: “There will be no lecturing and no judgment. This is an event for all of the public.

“If you feel like there is nowhere to turn or are concerned about someone you care about, we want to reassure you there are people here in Kirkcaldy who want to help.”

The event takes place on Wednesday January 29 at Dundee University’s School of Health Sciences at 6pm.

Admission is free with tickets, which are available online.