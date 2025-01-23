Dad of tragic Kirkcaldy teenager urges men to talk ahead of event to discuss male suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad of tragic Kirkcaldy teenager urges men to talk ahead of event to discuss male suicide

Jamie was just 19 when he took his life in September.

By Claire Warrender
Jamie Lyon, from Kirkcaldy, who died by suicide in September
Jamie Lyon, from Kirkcaldy, who died by suicide aged 19. Image: Supplied.

The father of a Fife teenager who took his own life is urging men to open up ahead of an event to discuss male suicide.

David Lyon’s 19-year-old son Jamie died in Kirkcaldy in September, prompting an outpouring of grief across the town.

The tragedy was all the more shocking as Jamie was the life and soul of every party and no one knew he was struggling.

Devastated David says there is an urgent need to raise awareness of available support services.

“Jamie often gave the impression nothing fazed him because he was a man, because he was strong, but obviously it did,” he said.

“I think that is often part of the problem for men.

“We are a lot deeper than we often let on.”

‘Suicide has a devastating impact’

David spoke about Jamie’s suicide as Dundee University prepares to open the doors of its Kirkcaldy campus.

It is bringing together agencies that work with men, their families and friends to provide advice and raise awareness.

Jamie Lyon's dad David Lyon has been left devastated
Jamie Lyon’s dad David, wants more men to open up about their feelings. Image: Supplied.

David added: “We need to encourage more men to open up. Just talk.

“Talk to a family member, a friend, your manager at work, or lecturer.

“Tell them how you are feeling.

“I am a grieving dad. We need more focus on suicide and funding for services to support people affected by it.

“People are taking their lives at a young age and this is having a devastating impact on families and communities.”

Kirkcaldy community gave support after Jamie Lyon’s death

David has also thanked the Kirkcaldy community for their love and support following Jamie’s death.

“The messages and flowers, cards and donations have shown how many lives Jamie touched and that has been a great comfort,” he said.

Now the community has the chance to gather at next week’s event.

“We Need to Talk About Male Suicide” is being organised by mental health academics at the university’s Forth Avenue base.

Lecturer Paul Smith says showcasing local support services could prevent further tragedies.

How to attend event to discuss male suicide

He said: “Sadly, male suicide is something that has deeply affected both the university and the community in recent times.”

The idea is to create a safe space for an open conversation and a chance to learn.

Dundee University's Kirkcaldy campus, which is hosting an event on male suicide after the death of Jamie Lyon
Dundee University’s Kirkcaldy campus is hosting the event. Image: Supplied.

Paul added: “There will be no lecturing and no judgment. This is an event for all of the public.

“If you feel like there is nowhere to turn or are concerned about someone you care about, we want to reassure you there are people here in Kirkcaldy who want to help.”

The event takes place on Wednesday January 29 at Dundee University’s School of Health Sciences at 6pm.

Admission is free with tickets, which are available online.

Conversation