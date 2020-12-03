Coronavirus test centre opens in Arbroath

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new coronavirus testing centre has opened in Arbroath.

The walk-through site has been situated in the Bruce House car park, in the town centre, to make it accessible for people who don’t have a car.

The new facility has been set up by the UK government as part of a drive for more accessible test centres. A similar site launched in Dundee in October.

Samples will be taken to the Glasgow Lighthouse lab for processing.

Tests must be booked in advance on the NHS Test and Protect website, or by calling 0800 0282816.

Iain Stewart, Scottish minister for the UK government, said: “Testing is vital, helping to manage local outbreaks and protecting people’s livelihoods.

“We are pleased to be working with local and commercial partners. These sites are not possible without the hard work of many people.”

Dr Emma Fletcher, director of Public Health for NHS Tayside, said: “This new walk through testing centre is very welcome and provides an additional opportunity for people to access testing in the Tayside area.”

© Supplied

Jeane Freeman, Scottish government health secretary, said: “Containing and suppressing this virus relies on testing being accessible to everyone. The walk through testing centre in Arbroath is the 17th site across Scotland and will further increase our testing capacity ahead of potential spikes as we move through winter.

“We will continue to adapt our testing strategy in line with the different stages of the pandemic. However, testing is only one effective intervention that we are using to manage the virus and it remains vital that people continue to follow physical distancing advice and practise good hand and cough hygiene not just for their own safety but in order to protect others.”