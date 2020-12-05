Angus drink-driver brought down live electric cables in A92 crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Live power cables were left lying across a major Angus road after a drink-driver crashed into an electricity pole near Arbroath.

Gavin Bushnell had no licence or insurance when he got behind the wheel of his partner’s car in the the lockdown incident.

Police found him trapped in the wrecked car after it careered off the A92 and into a field.

The 51-year-old is now facing an electronic tag after he admitted a string of motoring offences.

His partner appeared alongside him at Forfar Sheriff Court after she admitted letting him use the car.

Bushnell, of Townhead Road, Arbroath, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol on the A92 north on April 15.

He also admitted having no licence or insurance when the accident happened near the village of Marywell.

Denise Mitchell, 49, of the same address pleaded guilty to causing or permitting Bushnell to drive the vehicle.

Depute fiscal Michael Dunlop told the court Bushnell was the holder of an expired UK licence.

The couple had been drinking at home when the accused and another person got in the car.

They came to grief just north of the village on the Arbroath to Montrose road.

“Due to the collision, live electricity cables were brought down onto the carriageway,” said the fiscal.

Passing motorists phoned police to say there was a car in the field following the 10pm accident.

Accused suffered broken ankle in crash

“Police attended and found the accused injured and trapped in the driver’s seat,” added Mr Dunlop.

The passenger was not hurt.

Bushnell gave a roadside breath reading of 75 microgrammes – more than three times the limit – at 11.15pm.

He was initially taken to Ninewells Hospital where it was discovered he had a broken ankle.

It was in the early hours when police were eventually able to take a further sample in relation to drink-driving.

Sentence deferred for electronic tag report

Bushnell has a previous conviction for driving without L-plates or insurance after an Arbroath incident in which he panicked and fled from police.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case until December 17 for a background report and restriction of liberty order assessment on Bushnell.

Mitchell will be sentenced on the same date.