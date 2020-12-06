Something went wrong - please try again later.

An alcoholic Angus domestic abuser has been jailed for almost two years after reaching the “end of the line” over a catalogue of offending.

Allan Strachan will also be the subject of a five-year non-harassment order (NHO) banning him from going anywhere near his one-time partner.

Strachan, of Broomhill Drive, Monifieth appeared from custody at Forfar sheriff court.

His offending included breaching a previous NHO while on two bail orders.

The accused was in a relationship with the woman for around 18 months but he attacked her in one incident after their break-up.

That led to him being banned from the whole of Carnoustie but Strachan repeatedly flouted court orders to meet up with her for drinking sessions.

His solicitor Ian Myles told the court: “Mr Strachan fully accepts that it’s the end of the line.

“Everything that can be tried has been tried and has had little effect on his subsequent pattern of behaviour.

“He believes, notwithstanding the court orders, he has been trying to help the complainer in these incidents.

“He has been contacted by her and provided money for gas, electricity and shopping.

Mr Myles added: “He has bought food and alcohol, they have consumed it and then things have escalated.

“He has to accept responsibility.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray told Strachan: “There are some things you need to understand for the future.

“I hope your admission you are an alcoholic leads you to change.

“The (social work) report is one of the most depressing I have read for some time.”

He noted 23 previous convictions on Strachan’s record, 21 of which had a domestic aggravation.

Ten also involved breaching bail.

“We have tried everything else – none of those worked,” said the sheriff.

“I can’t find any hint of remorse, or insight into what happened.”

Strachan was jailed for a total of 23 months.