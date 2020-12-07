Regal Angus rooster looking for new home fit for royalty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Animal charity chiefs are looking to find a new home for a regal Angus cockerel.

Staff at the Scottish SPCA Petterden rescue centre, between Dundee and Forfar, have named the bird the Earl of Airlie.

Centre assistant manager Dale Christie said: “The Earl of Airlie came into our care as a stray and is now looking for his new home.

“As with many cockerels, he assumes everything he comes in to contact with belongs to him, hence giving him a royal name.

“The Earl walks around his enclosure commanding respect from everyone who enters but he is easy to handle and doesn’t mind giving you the honour of picking him up.

“He is quite a large bird, so we presume he is a brahmas cross cockerel.

“He would also like some hen friends to care for.

“We are hoping to find the perfect home for the Earl of Airlie, fit for royalty”.

Anyone interested in giving the cockerel a home should apply via the Scottish SPCA website at www.scottishspca.org/rehome-a-pet/4451-the-earl-of-airlie