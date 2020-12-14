Homeless Angus man forced to live in mould-infested flat as council accused of dragging heels

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Arbroath man living in homeless accommodation has said he fears he would be better off on the streets after months in a mould-infested flat.

Clinton Lavery says he has been forced to throw out many of his possessions and blames Angus Council for refusing to fix a leaking pipe.

The 43-year-old roughcaster reached out for emergency help after being made homeless in March at the start of the pandemic.

He was offered a place at the Newbigging Drive accommodation centre in Arbroath.

The emergency accommodation is intended for people who have been declared homeless, defined as anyone living in housing that is below the minimum standard or lacks secure tenure.

Mr Lavery says he was put there on the understanding it would be temporary but he has been there for almost 10 months with no sign of another more suitable option and he is beginning to fear for his health.

He said the leaks and the dampness had rendered the conditions inside so substandard he was considering moving out, despite still having no place to go.

“I’m honestly starting to wonder if I’m better off pitching a tent somewhere and living in that,” he said.

“I had furniture and clothing in the flat that I’ve now thrown out because of the mould. The electrics keep tripping because of the damp too.

© Paul Reid

“I’ve been told I’m top of the list to move but now the council aren’t even returning my calls.”

Asthma concerns

He said he first reported the overflowing pipe in September, but nothing has been done despite repeated requests.

The issue has left water leaking into his living room wall which is now covered in mould floor to ceiling.

Mr Lavery, who has asthma, said the mother of his six-year-old daughter has deemed the flat unsafe for her to visit.

“I can understand my ex-partner feeling it isn’t safe for my daughter to stay the night,” he said.

“It’s affecting all aspects of my life now.

© Paul Reid

“I’ve been in this place for almost 10 months now but it was meant to be temporary.

“I believe these types of accommodation are only meant to be suitable for three months before you’re moved to a more permanent home.”

Calls were made earlier this year for Angus Council to throw up prefabricated houses to tackle the housing crisis in the county.

Councillors heard earlier this year that bed and breakfasts were being used to home people as a result of the shortage.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “While we do not comment on individual matters, we can confirm that officers are in direct and continued contact with the individual concerned.”