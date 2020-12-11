Man charged over £12,000 Montrose cannabis farm discovery

Police have uncovered a five-figure cannabis farm in Angus.
Officers acting on a search warranted discovered the drugs in a Montrose property on Thursday.
A 29-year-old man has been charged and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Police Scotland said the haul of plants was worth more than £12,000.
A spokesman said: “We are committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and any information we receive will be taken seriously and acted upon.
“We rely on members of the public to provide us with information which we can act on.
“We would encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact Police Scotland on 101.
“Or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
