Tributes paid to Brechin City mega fan Margaret

The flag has been flown at half mast at Glebe Park to commemorate the death of a Brechin City FC mega fan.

Margaret Noble passed away peacefully on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

She was surrounded by relatives at Whitehills Hospital, Forfar, at the time.

Brechin City FC paid tribute to Margaret, saying she was one of the club’s oldest season ticket holders.

A club statement said: “Margaret was undoubtedly one of the club’s most well-known supporters and, up until a serious fall over two and a half years ago when she broke her leg, never missed a home game and for many years travelled on the supporters’ bus on a regular basis to away matches.

“She will be sorely missed by everyone associated with the club.”

Margaret’s love of football and her home club started at an early age when her father took her to her first game at the age of seven.

Ken Ferguson, club chairman, said: “Distance was no deterrent to Margaret’s determination to watch her beloved City.

“Margaret became friends with visiting supporters and many players over the years and she was our go to person when press needed a supporter interview.

“Margaret never hesitated to help the club out with any task or fundraising event. She was a lovely lady who will be missed by everyone who knew her.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Margaret’s family and friends.”

The club shared a video about Margaret on their Facebook page to commemorate the super fan.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐁𝐋𝐄 | 𝟏𝟗𝟐𝟖 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏Everybody involved at Brechin City Football Club were deeply saddened to learn that… Posted by Brechin City FC on Sunday, January 3, 2021

In the clip, Margaret described her love of the team: “There’s a lot you enjoy. I like every game, whether we win or lose.

“I think everyone should support their home team. It’s been a blessing to me.

“You meet a lot of different folk, you make a lot of friends and I think that’s what football should be.”

The post was shared dozens of times and garnered more than 100 comments, with fans paying tribute to Margaret.

She was hailed as a “fantastic lady” and a “real diehard fan”.

One supporter wrote: “Margaret made me feel so welcome when I came to stay in Brechin, her cheery smile and genuine interest in how we were doing cheered my heart.

“A special lady indeed. Condolences to her family and friends.”