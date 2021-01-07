Brechin machine operator caught with nearly 20,000 extreme child abuse images walks free from court

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A machine operator who was caught with nearly 20,000 images of extreme abuse images has been allowed to walk free from court.

John Dall was found with several hours of graphic video featuring children of all ages during a police raid on his home.

Dall, 44, was banned from having any contact with children under the age of 16 without social work approval as part of a conduct requirement imposed at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years and under social work supervision for the same period by Sheriff Thomas Hughes.

Dall was also ordered to attend the Tay Project and Moving Forward Making Changes programme.

The court was told Dall freely admitted having a collection of child abuse material during the police search but had since sought help for his problem.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told the court: “Police received information indicating indecent images of children may be on devices at his address.

“A search warrant was executed and the accused was the only person who was in. He went to the bedroom to change out of his nightwear.

“He told the officers ‘there’s no point in not being honest with you. I did what you were saying’.”

The court was told there were 11,256 images on an SD card and a further 6,491 images on a mobile phone.

Dall, of Union Street, Brechin, admitted having the images at his home between April 15 and September 27 last year.

He also admitted having extreme images depicting adults engaging in sexual activity with animals.

The conduct requirement bans Dall from taking on paid or unpaid work without social work permission and puts limits on his use of the internet.