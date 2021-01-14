Hundreds of objections lodged against Duntrune crematorium proposal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Almost 500 objections have been lodged against proposals to build a new crematorium on the outskirts of Dundee.

In less than a month 480 people have contacted Angus Council, urging the authority to reject planning permission for the crematorium at Burnside of Duntrune, on the north-east edge of the city.

The complainers say the facility, which will include a memorial garden and car park, is unsuitable for a rural area as local roads will not be able to cope with increased traffic.

They have also argued there is no need for another crematorium, with Dundee and Angus already served by facilities in the city and Friockheim.

But developers M & G Batchelor have defended the plans, saying a crematorium at Duntrune will provide a peaceful setting for grieving families.

There have been almost 80 letters of support for the proposal.

Ian Robertson, a resident of nearby Duntrune House, has been leading the campaign against the plans.

He said: “We are very pleased with the number of objectors and we know there are more to come so we hope to have 600 by the end of this.

“Put simply, we believe this is the wrong development in the wrong location.

“We see no social benefits to the local community. We live here so we would be the ones to benefit but all the we can see is negative effects for us.”

The crematorium proposal is thought to be among the highest number of objections received in relation to a planning application in Angus.

Mr Robertson hosted a virtual protest on Sunday, attended online by 28 people.

“It was a very engaged event and gave us a chance to make our views clear,” he said.

“We have strong local support, which is great.

“There are concerns about traffic on our rural roads, particularly in winter as there were two accidents on the road leading to the site in the first four days of this year.

“The area is already well covered by two crematoriums, we don’t think there is a need for another one.”

Guthrie Batchelor, of M & G Batchelor declined to comment on the number of objections but said some opposition was expected.

He added: “The area desperately needs this and it is cracking site for it.

“It’s completely surrounded by trees with a beautiful view over the Tay Estuary.

“If we could get approval for this it has potential to be one of the best crematorium sites in the UK.

“It’s an emotional time for families so it would be a very peaceful setting for them to say goodbye to loved ones.”

Data shows Parkgrove Crematorium in Friockheim is currently operating at half capacity but Mr Batchelor said he understands grieving families have had to wait for a slot.

“I’ve spoken to numerous people who have had to wait to arrange times so I think there is a need for another one,” he said.

“It also gives people a choice, which they don’t really have at the moment.”

The proposal, which will create three permanent jobs and more during construction if it gets the green light, will be decided by Angus Council’s development standards committee.

A Parkgrove spokesman said he “disagrees” with Mr Batchelor’s claim that there is an issue with available time slots at the crematorium.