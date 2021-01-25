Community frustration turns to anger over Brechin abattoir company’s Covid-19 ‘wall of silence’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Community anger is intensifying over the “wall of silence” surrounding what is becoming the largest single Angus coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Brechin community figures have said a lack of information over the situation at the town’s abattoir has left locals fearful for their health and jobs.

Their frustration came after claims a confirmed total of 19 Covid-19 cases at the Quality Pork Processors (QPP) plant last Friday may now have escalated to 30 affected staff.

Despite repeated approaches, QPP has issued no public statement on the situation at the Montrose Road slaughterhouse.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The factory was first contacted last Wednesday when suggestions of a handful of confirmed cases first emerged.

NHS Tayside provided the first accurate information on the scale of the outbreak when it confirmed Incident Management Team involvement on Friday after the number of positives spiralled.

Next IMT meeting scheduled for Tuesday

Health bosses said the next QPP IMT is to be held on Tuesday and an update will be provided following the meeting.

Suggestions the plant, which processes thousands of pigs each week, is being temporarily closed remain unconfirmed by its operators at this stage.

The factory could not be contacted yesterday.

However, local councillor Gavin Nicol said he had received a string of weekend calls from concerned employees and their families.

“Those who have contacted me are firmly of the view that they don’t think the company took this seriously enough from early in the week,” said the Brechin and Edzell Conservative councillor.

“They are not keeping workers updated about what is happening so it seems to be just rumour at this stage they have closed for two weeks.”

“This is not just about a single factory in Brechin, there are people travelling together and going home to families who have people working in other places and other towns. Councillor Gavin Nicol.

Mr Nicol added: “One worker who contacted me has family with serious underlying health issues so you can imagine how concerned they were about how quickly this seems to have spread.

“This is not just about a single factory in Brechin, there are people travelling together and going home to families who have people working in other places and other towns.

“I appreciate that the factory will be working to deal with programmed supplies of animals coming in to be processed.

“But we are at a serious stage in this pandemic and it may seem that they have been more commercially interested in the business.

“There also seems to be a complete wall of silence about what has been going on and what steps have been taken.

“I think the community had a right to expect at least some information about what steps were being taken to deal with this in light of its potential seriousness.”

Community council chief contacted by concerned staff

Brechin community council chairwoman Jill Scott said she had also received a number of approaches from concerned staff or family members.

“From last midweek onwards the handling of this whole situation seems to have been a disaster,” she said.

“Dealing in rumour and speculation is not helpful to anyone.

“But from the early stages of this situation it appears the figures being suggested were accurate.

“That gave the community cause for concern and it should have been the same with regard to the running of the plant.

“I have spoken directly to two staff members who now have Covid-19 and their fear is that this has been allowed to escalate because of the lack of swift action.

“I have also been told staff who were left were also having to work equipment which they would not normally have to use and surely that puts them at a health and safety risk.”

She added: “Staff are frightened to speak out.

“They are frightened to go to their union and they don’t know if they are going to have a job to go back to.

“There is no question the company’s handling of the situation has been very poor and it appears to have done their reputation in the community untold damage.”

Outbreak being tackled in Ninewells non-Covid ward

Meanwhile, NHS Tayside has confirmed it is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak in a non-Covid ward at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “NHS Tayside’s Infection Prevention and Control Team is investigating a small number of cases of Covid-19 in connection to ward 10 at Ninewells Hospital.

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place.

“Patients in the ward are being clinically assessed and monitored and offered testing where this is appropriate.

“As a precaution, staff are also being offered testing.

“Close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice and support,” said the spokesperson.