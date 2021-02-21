A90 closed near Forfar after multi-vehicle crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A section of the A90 has been closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

Police said three cars were involved in the accident on the northbound carriageway between Forfar and Finavon.

They were unable to give details of any injuries.

Debris from the crash is said to have hit a taxi on the opposite carriageway,

Officers raced to the scene after receiving a call shortly before 6.30pm.

The ambulance service was also called and witnesses reported several ambulances heading towards Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

One man said: “There was a large number of emergency services there.

“We had to go off to through Forfar to Brechin to get north.”

One lane reopened after around two hours, although police remained there to guide traffic past the damaged vehicles.