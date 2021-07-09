WATCH: Canines gather in Arbroath for colourful medieval dog show

They came, they saw, they conquered … and they barked! Arbroath’s medieval dog was a real howl for local pooches.

More than 25 dogs and their owners took advantage of the chance to dress up their pets in colourful costumes on Arbroath’s Beacon Green.

Ruffs medieval dog show is part of the Arbroath 2020+1 festival celebrating the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Arbroath is a town famed for its colourful historic pageants and owners could show off their doggie’s attire before placing them on a throne for a professional photograph.

The photos are now on display on the Arbroath 2020+1 website and a poster is being made for the town centre.

Dog show success

Pippa Martin, a creative producer for Arbroath 2020+1 says: “We are hopefully going to put it up on the disused court house in the High Street. They’ve got some boarded up windows so we are going to use these.

“There’s such a big dog-owner community in Arbroath. It’s really part of the town. We’re tapping into that. It’s a new way of doing a pageant, creative activity and fun communal event.

“The dogs loved having a fuss made of them. For the next one we could include agility as there were a lot of dogs jumping off the throne!”

Pippa says owners came up with some show-stopping regal attire for their canine companions.

“One owner with a miniature dachshund, commandeered a friend he knew was good at sewing to make his coat for him. It was probably the best in show with the elaborate detailing. It had a motif of the Abbey, the Signal Tower, the Saltire, the flag – everything.

“We had a husband and wife team creating a fantastic coat for their working cocker spaniel. They had made an outfit that looked like a musketeer.

“We also had a volunteer who was crocheting live on the day. She made a chainmail hat and also a crocheted crown.”

