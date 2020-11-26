Obituary: Dundee teacher Neil Milne Reid Munro

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Neil Munro, a former teacher at various Dundee schools, has died aged 87.

Mr Munro began his teaching career within Technical Education at Stobswell Boys School.

He moved to Harris Academy upon marriage in 1965 and transferred to Craigie High and later Linlathen High.

Promotion took him to Grove Academy where he was appointed Principal Teacher of Technical Education and remained there until retirement in 1990.

While at Grove he was involved at national level in the reorganisation of his subjects.

He was involved in lots of out-of-school activities with children throughout his career.

While at Stobswell Boys School he often took pupils hostelling, on expeditions to the hills, the annual leavers’ camps at Belmont and summer holiday camps for Perth school children.

He organised ski trips to Italy for Grove pupils as well as introducing a group of senior pupils to Achmelvich Bay in Assynt.

In following years groups were involved in conservation work at the bay and helping build a croft road.

He was a member of Dundee Folk Club in the 1960s and many of the songs are still sung at Achmelvich.

A keen climber, he was a former member of the Carn Dearg Mountaineering Club.

His other interests included spending time at Monifieth Curling Club, Tay Valley Family History Society and the Royal Tay Yacht Club.

The nature lover was also an accomplished artist who enjoyed life drawing and pottery classes at Dundee Art College and taught pottery to others at night classes.

He was born to parents Alastair and Alice in Dundee and during childhood lived in Fife and Carnoustie before the family settled in Broughty Ferry.

He leaves behind Joline, his wife of 55 years, son Lachlan, a knitwear/textile designer and daughter Kirstin, an art therapist, as well as two grandchildren who are following his artistic abilities.

His younger brother Angus passed away in August this year.

Mr Munro died in Roxburghe House on November 10 just four weeks after diagnosis of a brain tumour.

His ashes are to be scattered at two areas dear to him when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The first, at Glen Clova, was where he met his wife and spent many weekends at the hostel.

The second is the middle of Achmelvich Bay.

A gentle man, his family say he will be greatly missed, not least for his sharp intellect and knowledge of a wide range of subjects, from military equipment to theologies.