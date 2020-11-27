‘An amazing little girl with the biggest heart’: Toy recycle started by Freya Skene to go ahead despite pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A toy donation started by Dundee girl Freya Skene who died earlier this year will be held in her honour this Christmas.

The seven-year-old, who died in July after an accident at the River Braan in Highland Perthshire, started a toy recycle scheme when she was just a toddler.

When Freya was just three years old she told her mum, Brooke Reid, she wanted to give some toys to less fortunate children and they decided to donate them to Crossreach, a charity supporting people recovering from addiction and their families.

It started an influx of donations and the toy recycle became an annual event which has now helped more than 500 children.

Organiser Lucie Conway said she was worried coronavirus might stop the event going ahead this year but is more determined than ever to continue Freya’s legacy.

Brooke, 26, said “life is hard to live” since Freya died but she is so proud of her “amazing little girl with the biggest heart”.

“Freya was wise beyond her years,” she said.

“One day, explaining to Freya about how some boys and girls don’t get toys at Christmas, we went through all her stuff for other children.

“I never hid real life from Freya, I would always protect her from it but I was always honest about the struggles people can have and to always be kind as we don’t know what others are going through.

“Who knew from that day, from Freya’s act of kindness, she would have started something so big that has seen so many families enjoying Christmas – the little things we can take for granted?

“Freya had the biggest heart that will live on through me forever.

“The impact one little girl made on so many people from her pure heart is amazing.

“Freya was always involved in everything she could to help create change and I’m so blessed to be her mummy.”

Brooke also thanked Lucie for keeping the toy recycle going and plans to help out on the day.

“I know Freya will be around us this year,” she added.

Now in its sixth year Lucie is holding the toy recycle at The Friary in Tullideph Road on Friday December 18 where parents can choose presents to give to their children.

She said: “I had no plans to do a toy recycle or anything like that until Freya wanted to give away hers.

“We gave them away at our Christmas party and it just got bigger and bigger.

“I knew it was going to be needed more than ever this year because of coronavirus but I didn’t know if it was going to be possible.

“I started thinking about how I could make it happen and decided there was no way I was going to cancel it because I really want to show everyone what Freya started and how many people she has helped.

“I’m so passionate about making it happen, one way or another, for Freya.

“She was the most beautiful wee girl, inside and out, and it was all her idea when she was just a wee tot.

“I want everyone to know this was Freya’s idea and make sure we honour her.”

People can put themselves forward by contacting Lucie on 07384836092 or 01382 644431

Toy donations can be made at The Friary or Armadillo Storage, which has provided space for the toys at a huge discount.