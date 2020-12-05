Covid: Kirkton group brings Christmas cheer to community

A community group in Kirkton is launching an arts project to give hope to locals struggling during a winter of coronavirus restrictions.
The Attic, which works with children, young people and families, will host a two-week festive exhibition, Door of Hope.
It will showcase the work of local artists who attend The Attic’s weekly clubs and activities.
Visitors can also head into the community garden at the group’s Beauly Avenue home to enjoy the festive lights and Christmas tree.
Hot drinks will also be on offer, courtesy of Blend, on Reform Street.
On Saturday December 12, youngster from Kirkton will be able to visit Santa’s Grotto for a present.
The exhibition will contain paintings, graffiti and greeting cards, created in part by materials donated by Dundee-based Front Lounge. The charity has distributed almost 1,000 “hope boxes” to isolated young people and families throughout Courier Country.
Bruce White, project director and founder of The Attic, said: “With so many events and family gatherings cancelled this year, we decided to take matters into our own hands and celebrate the people who make up our community.
“We hope that by the time they’ve been round the exhibition, they will feel more hopeful.”
Bookings must be made ahead of visiting. To do so, visit The Attic’s Facebook page.
Door of Hope will run from December 7-18.
Festive Fund
Doors of Hope was possible thanks to a £3,000 grant from Dundee City Council’s Festive Fund.
John Alexander, leader of the local authority, said: “Our aim was to get as many groups and organisations as possible to tap into the funding so that it truly represented a Dundee Christmas in every one of our communities, while at the same time being able to improve the city centre offering.”
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe