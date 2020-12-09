Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Met Office weather warning as heavy rain expected for Tayside

by Sarah Williamson
December 9 2020, 11.56am Updated: December 9 2020, 12.43pm
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been put in place over Tayside for later this week.

Heavy rain is expected to fall throughout Friday and Saturday morning across Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross.

Met Office weather warning © Supplied by Met Office
Area covered by the Met Office weather warning.

The Met Office warning states around 40-60mm is predicted, although there is potential for 100mm over high ground.

As a result bus and train services could be affected, with journey times taking longer and flooding of homes and businesses is also possible.

The warning is in place from 3am on Friday December 11 until noon on Saturday December 12.

