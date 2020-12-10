Dundee man behind Bafta award-winning Guilt reveals TV break came after actor read script on toilet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Dundee writer Neil Forsyth has revealed he got his big break in TV after an actor used his script for reading material on the toilet.

Mr Forsyth, speaking after latest show Guilt won big in the Bafta Scotland awards on Tuesday, said he might never have had the opportunity if not for a big slice of luck 10 years ago.

Having written up the comical tale of cheeseburger tycoon Bob Servant, a copy of the script lay atop a big pile on the New York desk of Scots star Brian Cox.

The story goes his son Alan casually grabbed it for some leisurely reading in the bathroom and began howling with laughter.

“The BBC were interested in adapting it but I was only going to get it made if there was a star attached to play Bob Servant,” Mr Forsyth said.

“I managed to get my script to Brian Cox in New York and it sat there for a few months.

“His son Alan Cox was over visiting and Brian heard this laughing coming from the toilet.

“He’d picked up as something to read on the loo and, it seems, greatly enjoyed it.

He added: “Brian asked him what it was and took it to read. He quickly got in touch to say he’d come and play the character in Dundee.

“That was just one of many ridiculous twists of fate I’ve had. They’re so important these things.”

Successful show

BBC thriller Guilt saw Mr Forsyth team up with fellow Dundonian Robbie McKillop, who directed the show.

It won the best TV scripted gong while Mr McKillop landed best fiction director.

Mr McKillop said the success of the show has helped prove Scotland-based TV productions can hit the big time.

“What I wanted was to make something that could go toe-to-toe with the big HBO shows,” he said.

“I wanted to prove we can make world class shows in Scotland.

“It’s so satisfying to see it take off and for it to reach America too now.”

He added: “It was really special to watch the ceremony with my wife and kids.

“They were ecstatic. My seven-year-old was squealing like crazy.

“We work away from home a lot in this industry so it’s really nice actually to share this moment with them.”

Awards recognition

The awards recognise the achievements of performers and production staff in Scottish film, television and video games.

Dundee-based Denki also landed best game award.

Mr Forsyth said: “We were up against some cracking shows and there was some great ones that weren’t even short-listed.

“It’s been a really good year for Scottish TV so to come out on top was really brilliant.

“Everyone involved in the show can share in this. The best scripted award is the really big one. They are all really chuffed.”

The first season was aired last October on both BBC Two and BBC Scotland.

The second is currently being filmed in Glasgow and Edinburgh and will air in 2021.

It was up for the audience award too but that went to Outlander, much of which is filmed in Fife and Perthshire.

The show’s stars Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives were also both nominated for best actor but just missed out to Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa.

Mr Forsyth himself was also nominated for best best writer for film/television.