Tim Hortons reapplies for Dundee site: Here’s why the Canadian chain say they remain committed to the city

A Canadian coffee chain has insisted a contentious location is the right place in Dundee for its business as it reapplies for planning permission.

Councillors knocked back plans for a Tim Hortons drive-thru at the New Craigie Retail Park last month, citing the local authority’s city centre first policy.

But the firm remains undeterred and has applied again for the same site.

Bosses say 50 full and part-time jobs will be created if the cafe is permitted to open.

The 2,800sq ft space will offer hot drinks and food with indoor and outdoor seating for more than 80 customers at a time.

Why is Tim Hortons applying in Dundee again?

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer, insisted the Kingsway site is the ideal location, despite objections from Dundee Cycling Forum and concerns from councillors on the planning committee.

He said: “Over the last few years, there has been a recognisable shift in demand to support customers throughout all parts of the day and we believe this location will offer an environment to meet those needs.

“We invest in both city centres and drive-thru locations and will always choose sites that best serve the local community, and in this case the retail park is the most appropriate fit.

“Dundee is a city where we know there is a strong desire for the Tim Hortons’ brand. This is a really great opportunity for the area. We are excited to have the chance to bring the Tim Hortons’ experience to the community.”

The firm hopes to have a presence in every major city and town in the country by 2022. There is already a unit in Dunfermline.

Kevin said Scotland was key to its ambitious growth plans.

What happens next?

The original plans were recommended for approval in November thanks to a previous sucessful application from another company at the same location. Those plans did not come to fruition.

That means appeal to the Scottish Government would stand a good chance of succeeding, a planning officer said at the committee meeting.

The bid was turned down after some councillors expressed concerns at the idea of allowing more development along the Kingsway at the expense of areas of the city centre.

Russell Pepper addressed the meeting on behalf of the Dundee Cycling Forum, saying it was “yet another case of poor quality, car-centric design” and pointing to a number of sites in the city centre that he said were in greater need of investment.

Tim Hortons has taken a two-pronged approach — appealing the original rejection with the Scottish Government while also reapplying to Dundee City Council.

If either approach is successful, the firm has an eye on opening in 2022.