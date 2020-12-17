Part of Dundee’s Lower Dens Works to be converted into luxury apartments

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Part of one of Dundee’s oldest textile mills is to be converted into luxury apartments.

The oldest remaining part of the former Lower Dens Works will be transformed into 24 flats, including loft-style units on the top floor, with views across the Tay.

The development by Carnoustie-based Brunton Design, on behalf of applicant Stables Dundee, was approved by Dundee City Council this week.

Once converted, the B listed building, on the corner of Constable Street and Dens Street, will have a central courtyard, parking and an entrance hall featuring refurbished mill machinery, in a nod to its history as a flax warehouse.

Allan Mudie, of Brunton Design, said, “We are delighted to have been granted planning approval for this sustainable and viable conversion.

“We have worked closely with planning officials and Historic Environment Scotland.

“They were all keen to see the building re-used and could not have been more helpful.

“The development will restore a number of the original elements of the building, retaining its historic character and ensuring that it remains a key part of Dundee’s industrial heritage.”

Built in 1828, the was originally a flax warehouse and formed part of a complex which was once the biggest linen mill in the world – Baxter Brothers’ Dens Works.

The building has since been used by a number of businesses, including Blackscroft Auto Centre, but has been in a state of disrepair for a number of years.

Adjacent mill buildings within the Lower Dens Works complex have recently been developed into serviced apartments and a hotel.

In a design statement for city planners, architects said some of the flats will form private accommodation while others will be serviced apartments for tourist rentals.

Most of the properties will have two bedrooms.

The report added that promoting the building’s history formed an important part of the design, as well as providing a sustainable future for it.

It said: “The proposals will respect and preserve the architectural character of the building and surrounding context whilst providing a much-needed renovation of the building and protecting its future through the introduction of a viable use for both the current and future economic and social climates.

“Fundamentally, this proposal is focused on bringing a new and viable use to a derelict

building which, along with the recently developed adjacent mill buildings, forms part of

Dundee’s rich cultural and social heritage.

“A sense of balance is the aim in order to provide a sustainable and financially viable development which can bring long term investment and employment to the city.”