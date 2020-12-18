Ninewells Hospital: Free parking to continue for both staff and visitors at Dundee car park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Free parking for both staff and visitors at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital has been extended again by the Scottish Government.

Those parking at Tayside’s biggest hospital, as well as Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, will continue to be able to access the car parks free of charge until the end of March 2021.

Parking fees had been levied at the Dundee car park prior to the pandemic under a long-term PFI contract with private firm Saba.

The Scottish Government has funded the car park providers since March this year enabling them to lift the charges.

Health minister Jeane Freeman said: “I am glad that we are able to continue providing this support to our hardworking NHS staff and to patients and their visitors.

“I know from the letters I receive that free car parking is particularly appreciated by staff who are working day and night to care for their patients during this pandemic.

“It is down to their extraordinary efforts that the NHS remains open. The staff of the NHS should not experience any unnecessary difficulties whilst they continue to go above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Scottish Government is continuing to work on a long term solution to the issue of car parking changes.”

North East region Scottish Conservative MSP Bill Bowman, who had lobbied the government and health board to announce an extension, added: “This is the right decision for patients, their families and staff.

“No one goes to hospital by choice but because they have to.

“The unique circumstance of the pandemic has shown the SNP can get around the table and work with health boards to end unfair charging.

“Necessity has been the mother of invention, and there is no reason for a return to the status quo.

“I would like to see a permanent solution come forward, so patients are no longer subject to a sickness tax, just because of where they live.”