Police appeal for info after graffiti vandals ‘desecrate’ Broughty Castle

Vandals have been accused of “desecrating one of Broughty Ferry’s most iconic structures” after they sprayed graffiti on the castle walls.

Police are currently investigating the vandalism at Broughty Castle, which is believed to have happened over the weekend of January 15 to 18.

The individual, or group, risked their lives to spray graffiti tags on the castle’s sea wall, facing out to the River Tay estuary.

The castle has remained a popular destination for locals during both lockdowns.

Vandals are not the Ferry’s answer to Banksy

Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan said: “This is desecrating of one of Broughty Ferry’s most iconic structures. It’s not artistic. It’s not Broughty Ferry’s Banksy. These people are just morons.”

Banksy is a celebrated graffiti artist whose work can sell for millions of pounds.

Councillor Duncan added: “People will be gutted to think that someone would do this. Especially in these times where everyone is trying their best, and money is terrifically tight, particularly in the public sector.

“The last thing anyone needs is to have to dip into our pockets to make good the damage of some idiots. I struggle to think what point they might have been trying to make.”

Repairs could put lives at risk

Police have issued a public appeal for information linked to the incident.

The spot where the vandal has sprayed the tags, often a nickname or logo, can only be accessed by climbing over rocks at low tide.

Removing the graffiti will place those cleaning it off at considerable personal risk, a police spokesman added.

PC Scott McEwing from the Longhaugh Community Policing Team said:

“This idiotic damaging of one of Dundee’s most prominent landmarks is going to cause considerable problems and expense to clean up.

“Historic Scotland require to source specialist cleaning materials so as not to damage the stonework. They will also need trained contractors to conduct the work as it will require access to a dangerous area.

“We would like to ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident or can assist us in identifying those responsible to contact us.

“This is not just to prevent something like this from happening again, but to stop those responsible from placing themselves and others in danger through their actions.”

The second Lord Gray erected Broughty Castle in 1490 on a charter from James IV. It was initially to protect against increased English naval activity in the area.

The now iconic tourist attraction has been updated at least twice – in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries – to guard against further naval threats from the continent.