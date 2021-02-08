Mental health in Tayside: ‘One third of recommendations’ addressed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Tayside has said more than a third of the recommendations have been met a year on from the Strang report.

Among the key recommendations set out in the Trust and Respect report that have been worked on are the production of a strategy to achieve the transformation, and the introduction of a 24/7 support service in Angus.

Kate Bell, interim director of mental health for NHS Tayside, recognises the project is still a work-in-progress but that important steps have been taken.

She said: “All the recommendations in the report were accepted by the Board, with 49 or the 51 being for NHS Tayside and partners and two which will be delivered by the Scottish Government.

“NHS Tayside has made a clear commitment to engage with all stakeholders in helping shape the delivery of mental health services in response to Trust and Respect.

“There is an ongoing process to implement all recommendations, with more than a third complete and the remainder well under way.

“Some of the recommendations were short term and have now been addressed, such as improved levels of carer involvement in planning people’s care, strengthened support for junior doctors and other newly qualified practitioners, and a new student referral pathway.

“Thanks to the contributions of many people, especially those with lived experience, we have completed the Tayside Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy ‘Living Life Well – a Lifelong Approach to Mental Health in Tayside’.

“The strategy has been co-created and co-produced with people from across Tayside, including those with lived or professional experience, members of the public, staff and other key stakeholders.”

Ms Bell said the actions to tackle many of the recommendations that are “medium to long-term” is underway.

She added: “Work is also progressing on a rapid review of mental health inpatient services, and developing new models for urgent and crisis care and integrated substance use and mental health services. A new transition pathway for young people aged 18-24 is also being introduced.

“We will continue to work alongside all stakeholders and ensure that the voices of people with lived and professional experience will continue to feature strongly – and influence – the implementation and delivery of the strategy as we transform mental health services in Tayside.”