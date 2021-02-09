Wednesday, February 10th 2021 Show Links
All Dundee schools and nurseries to be closed on Wednesday, council confirm

by Ross Gardiner
February 9 2021, 6.27pm Updated: February 9 2021, 7.34pm
© Mhairi EdwardsHeavy snow in Dundee's on Tuesday, February 9 2021.
All schools in Dundee will be closed tomorrow after enduring the wrath of Storm Darcy.

Just before 6.30pm, council bosses announced that due to continuing adverse weather conditions, all council nurseries and schools will be closed on Wednesday for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

A spokesperson added: “Remote learning for all pupils will continue. We will monitor the situation and will update on Wednesday about Thursday.”

