All Dundee schools and nurseries to be closed on Wednesday, council confirm

All schools in Dundee will be closed tomorrow after enduring the wrath of Storm Darcy.

Just before 6.30pm, council bosses announced that due to continuing adverse weather conditions, all council nurseries and schools will be closed on Wednesday for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

Due to continuing adverse weather conditions, all council nurseries & schools will be CLOSED tomorrow (Wed) for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. Remote learning for all pupils will continue. We will monitor the situation and will update on Wed about Thurs. pic.twitter.com/0D5gpF7Qtv — Dundee City Council (@DundeeCouncil) February 9, 2021

A spokesperson added: “Remote learning for all pupils will continue. We will monitor the situation and will update on Wednesday about Thursday.”