PODCAST: Dundee United have their fox in the box back in the nick of time

Micky Mellon got his team selection right in Dingwall and Dundee United’s star man Lawrence Shankland looked more like his old self because of it.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the need for the Tannadice boss to keep banging square pegs into square holes.

We also ask – are St Johnstone a better team with Shaun Rooney at right wing-back than they were with Danny McNamara? And can any sense be made out of the play-off battle in the Championship?

