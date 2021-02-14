’50 police officers’ at scene of Dundee siege linked to Inchture incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dozens of police descended on a street in Dundee yesterday before a day-long siege began.

Balunie Street in the Douglas area was the scene of constant police activity from 8am.

Their attention was fixed on a single house, where it is believed a hostage drama was being played out within.

Riot police and armed response officers stood ready outside the house while negotiators spent the day on the doorstep, speaking to an individual through the letterbox.

Surrounding streets were sealed off, traffic was diverted and pedestrians were asked to find alternative routes.

Residents were being escorted out and in by officers.

At its height, witnesses said there were as many as 50 officers on the scene.

A dog team, ambulances and the police special response unit were also on hand.

One neighbour said: “This has been crazy. This has gone on all day now and it looks as if it will continue into the evening as well.

“It’s really upsetting and worrying for everyone living here.”

Neighbours living close to the incident in Balunie Street said there were around 25 police vehicles present, along with dozens of police officers.

Gordon Jamieson said: “Police arrived here around 8am this morning and are surrounding two houses.

“Police are currently speaking to people in the houses through the letterboxes.

“Some kind of negotiating seems to be going on.”

Another resident said: “I was told that there is some kind of hostage situation taking place.

“The whole area is crawling with cops – they are outside two houses and they are also preventing people from getting anywhere near the scene.”

Another neighbour said: “Everyone is wondering what’s going on.

“The police have been here all day. I’ve been told that two people are involved in a hostage situation.

“At one point this morning there were around 50 police here.”

Speculation of link to Inchture incident

Local rumour suggested the siege related to an earlier incident in Inchture, in the Carse of Gowrie.

The force maintained a constant presence in the village yesterday.

Shortly before 5pm, a police van was parked outside the Spar shop and two male officers inside could be seen spooling through CCTV footage on a monitor near the checkouts.

Another police car was spotted on Orchard Way at around the same time.

Police would not say if their activities in Inchture were linked to the drama unfolding in Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesperson would say only: “Officers are currently in attendance on Balunie Street, Dundee in relation to concern for a person.

“The incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public.”

Later last night, a neighbour said a man left the house at around 9pm, with his hands up.