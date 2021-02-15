Hundreds of Dundee donors buck UK trend to sign blood stem cell register

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Big-hearted Dundonians have bucked a national decline to register as blood stem cell donors in their hundreds.

The number of people singing up to donate has risen by 40% to more than 900 city residents, according to leading blood cancer charity DKMS.

That is at a time when the number of people coming forward to register as donors has fallen by more than a quarter across the UK.

Around 2,000 people living with cancer in Britain require a blood stem cell transplant every year.

‘Surprised to get the call’

Dundee University academic Glenn Masson, 31, registered a couple of years previously when the laboratory he works at encouraged staff to come forward.

He was later matched to a patient requiring help.

He said: “I was really surprised to get the call. I didn’t know how likely it would be that the actual donation would go through, as there are a number of health checks and screenings to see that you are the best possible match for that person.

“It came as a real surprise when just six weeks after the call I was sitting in a hospital going through with the donation.”

Mr Masson said: “The process was really rapid and a painless experience . I donated through peripheral blood stem cell donation which is very similar to giving blood. It’s really not that bad.

“I know that it’s difficult to match people and the odds that you’re going to get called up are fairly slim, but it obviously makes a huge difference to whoever you’re donating to for just a day of your time.

“Most importantly, you are helping to save someone’s life,” he added.

Blood cancer charity DKMS has thanked Dundonians for registering while calling on more people to sign up to the blood stem cell donor register.

Destructive impact

Jonathan Pearce, chief executive of DKMS, said the pandemic has had a “destructive impact” on the lives of people with blood cancer.

It has led to a huge drop in the number of people registering as donors and has meant fewer people are visiting the GP with cancer symptoms.

It has also resulted in hospital appointments and treatments being postponed or cancelled.

The charity expects to see a surge in blood cancer diagnoses and increased demand for blood stem cell donors as the pandemic ends.

He said: “With the shocking drop in registrations over the last 10 months we are calling on Scots to help.

“We want every worried family to get the reassuring call that a match for their loved one has been found.”